Dublin: 8 °C Saturday 27 January, 2018
Midleton send champions packing as they power into first Harty Cup final in 12 years

The Cork school will face Limerick’s Ardscoil Rís in the final.

By Conor Kane Saturday 27 Jan 2018, 4:00 PM
6 hours ago 7,896 Views 1 Comment
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

Midleton CBS (Cork) 2-27
Our Lady’s Templemore (Tipperary) 0-16

Conor Kane reports from Clonmel

THE REIGNING HARTY Cup and Croke Cup champions are out of this year’s competitions.

Tipp school Our Lady’s Templemore were eliminated in merciless fashion by a highly talented and well-drilled Midleton CBS team who will prove difficult opposition for any side in the coming weeks.

Ahead by 2-4 to 0-1 after just 10 minutes thanks to well-finished goals by Joe Stack and Arthur Nganou, the Cork side were hauled back to earth during the remainder of the first half thanks to a determined effort by Our Lady’s to stay in contention, and at the break there were just two in it, with Midleton 2-8 to 0-12 in front.

However, they moved up a couple of gears thereafter and the titleholders could only score four more points in the second half as they helplessly watched Midleton take complete control of proceedings.

Liam O’Shea could do no wrong at centre-forward, finishing with 13 points – including one from a sideline cut – while Liam Gosnell to his left did his best to keep up, adding nine points of his own.

Joe Stack, always a threat, managed 1-2, but the luckless Arthur Nganou was withdrawn injured at half-time after a 1-1 first-half haul.

Further back, the Midleton defence – led superbly by O’Sullivans Sean and Eoghan, with Aaron Walsh-Barry and Jamie Landers also ultra-effective – limited Templemore to just five from play throughout the match; Gearoid O’Connor kept last year’s winners in the game, barely, with 10 converted frees.

It will be the Cork school, however, who go in search of their first Harty Cup in 12 years when they take on Ardscoil Rís of Limerick next month.

Scorers

Midleton CBS: Liam O’Shea 0-13 (6F, 1SC), Liam Gosnell 0-9 (5F), Joe Stack 1-2, Arthur Nganou 1-1, Kian Farmer 0-1, Cathal Hickey 0-1
Our Lady’s: Gearoid O’Connor 0-10 (10F), James Devaney 0-3, Andrew Ormonde 0-1, Kevin Maher 0-1, Shane Doyle 0-1 (F).

Midleton CBS

1. Alan Power

2. Dylan Hogan
3. Sean O’Sullivan
4. Eoghan O’Sullivan

5. Sean O’Leary Hayes
6. Aaron Walsh Barry
7. Jamie Landers

8. Ger Millerick
9. Kian Farmer

10. Daragh Moran
11. Liam O’Shea
12. Liam Gosnell

13. Arthur Nganou
14. Joe Stack
15. Cathal Hickey

Replacements: Olan Broderick for A Nganou (HT), Mark McCarthy for G Millerick (55), Gary Carroll for J Stack (57), David Scanlon for E O’Sullivan (58), Peter Hassett for C Hickey (60).

Our Lady’s Templemore

1. Eoin Collins

2. Stephen Frend
3. Fintan Purcell
4. Lorcan Campion

5. Michael Egan
6. Jack Ryan
7. Sean Ryan

8. Kevin Maher
9. Eanna McBride

10. Gearoid O’Connor
11. Shane Doyle
12. John Campion

13. Andrew Ormonde
14. Thomas O’Farrell
15. James Devaney

Replacements: Shane Lowe for S Frend (43), Conor McGrath for T O’Farrell (55), Michael O’Connell for S Doyle (55), John Ryan for J Campion (58)

Ref: Mike Sexton (Limerick)

