Ardscoil leave it late but strong finish sees off CBC in Dr Harty Cup semi-final

Ardscoil Rís (Limerick) 0-17

CBC (Cork) 2-8

Denis Hurley reports from Mallow

ARDSCOIL RÍS NEEDED a strong finish to book their place in the Dr Harty Cup final as they saw off CBC at Mallow on Saturday afternoon.

The Limerick school, champions four times in the past decade, scored the last four points through Paul O’Brien, Rian Considine and Barry O’Connor to advance — the three-point lead at the end was the biggest either side had had at any stage.

Before that, Robert Downey’s goal to put CBC 2-7 to 0-11 in front looked to have been key, but the Cork school added just one more point as Árdscoil found an extra gear.

While O’Brien had the opening score for Ardscoil inside two minutes, Christians bounced back well as Downey won the puckout and offloaded to Shane Barrett, who set up Iarlaith Daly for a fine finish to the net.

The lead was quickly wiped out as Ardscoil had points from O’Brien (two) and Cathal O’Neill, but there was never more than two points between the sides for the remainder of the half.

Diarmuid Ryan impressed in midfield for the Limerick side and his midfield partner Rory Duff had a late point to ensure they led an 0-8 to 1-4 half-time lead.

Considine extended that advantage on the restart, but Declan Hanlon and Tommy O’Connell had Christians level. With the Ardscoil wides piling up, Owen McCarthy finished a great team move to put the Cork side ahead on 41.

By the 49th minute, Ardscoil were back in front, 0-11 to 1-7, but Downey snaffled a second CBC goal, holding off two challenges before firing home.

It put them in a good position, but Ardscoil had a strong response.

Scorers for Ardscoil Rís: Paul O’Brien 0-8 (0-5 frees), Rian Considine 0-3, Ronan Connolly, David Woulfe, Rory Duff, Cathal O’Neill, Conor Bourke, Barry O’Connor 0-1 each.

Scorers for CBC: Tommy O’Connell 0-4 (frees), Owen McCarthy 0-3, Robert Downey, Iarlaith Daly 1-0 each, Declan Hanlon 0-1.

Ardscoil Rís



1. Jason Gillane (Patrickswell)

2. Pádraig Heaney (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Josh Considine (Patrickswell)

4. Emmet McEvoy (Na Piarsaigh)

5. Jerome Boylan (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Ronan Connolly (Adare)

7. Cillian O’Reilly (Patrickswell)

8. Diarmuid Ryan (Cratloe)

9. Rory Duff (Mungret St Paul’s)

15. Conor Bourke (Clonlara)

11. Paul O’Brien (Mungret St Paul’s)

10. Aidan Moriarty (Clonlara)

12. David Woulfe (Kilmallock)

14. Rian Considine (Cratloe)

13. Cathal O’Neill (Crecora)

Subs:

19. James Daly (Na Piarsaigh) for Bourke (44)

20. Barry O’Connor (Ballybrown) for Woulfe (50)

17. Jathan McMahon (Clonlara, Clare) for O’Neill (60).

CBC

1. Daithí Heffernan (Mallow)

2. Ciarán Flynn (Na Piarsaigh)

3. Peadar Hennessy (Mallow)

4. Anthony Cronin (Glen Rovers)

7. Cormac Murphy (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Brian Hartnett (Douglas)

5. Cillian O’Donovan (Douglas)

8. Declan Hanlon (Blarney)

9. Kevin Finn (Midleton)

10. Tommy O’Connell (Midleton)

11. Robert Downey (Glen Rovers)

12. Shane Barrett (Blarney)

13. Owen McCarthy (Inniscarra)

14. Iarlaith Daly (Lismore)

15. Pádraig Power (Blarney)

Subs:

21. Ben Slattery (Mallow) for Power (44)

19. Darragh O’Mahony (Sarsfields) for Murphy (58)

