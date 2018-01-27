Seven of Dublin's All-Ireland winning team named to start in league opener

JIM GAVIN HAS named his starting 15 for Dublin’s opening Allianz League Division 1 fixture, with seven of last year’s All-Ireland winning team named to start against Kildare in Croke Park on Saturday evening. [Throw-in, 7pm - eir port 2]

Stephen Cluxton will make his 97th league appearance as Dublin goalkeeper, while Michael Fitzsimons, John Small and James McCarthy all come in to make up an experienced defensive unit.

Brian Fenton, Ciarán Kilkenny and Dean Rock are also drafted in from the side that captured a third consecutive All-Ireland title last September.

Michael Darragh Macauley comes in to partner up with Fenton in midfield, while seasoned attacker Bernard Brogan takes up his position in the inside forward line.

Brian Howard and Colm Basquel, who were both part of last year’s All-Ireland U21 winning side, are also selected to start.

Dublin:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. David Byrne (Nh Olaf)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4 Darren Daly (Fingal Ravens)

5. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Brian Howard (Raheny)

11. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge St)

13. Colm Basquel (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Bernard Brogan (St Oliver Plunkett’s/Eoghan Ruadh)

