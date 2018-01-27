Cavanagh brothers combine as Moy strike late to defeat 14-man An Ghaeltacht

Moy (Tyrone) 1-5

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 0-6

Jason O’Connor reporting at Semple Stadium

THERE WAS DRAMA at the end of an otherwise poor All-Ireland Intermediate Club Semi-Final, as a Colm Cavanagh ball and a Sean Cavanagh break provided the catalyst for Harry Loughran’s late goal in Moy’s victory over 14-man An Ghaeltacht.

The Kerry side led for most of a tight encounter, but it took 17 minutes for the game’s opening score to arrive through An Ghaeltacht’s PJ Mac Laimh, with a free from Sean M Ó Conchúir edging them further ahead.

Sean Cavanagh put Moy on the scoreboard in the 21 st minute and soon levelled matters from a free, but the Tyrone side missed four decent opportunities to take the lead, leaving both sides on two points apiece at the end of a turgid first-half.

The second-half’s first score came straight from the throw-in courtesy of Brian Ó Beaglaoich, but Cavanagh managed to draw a foul from Marc Ó Sé in responding for Moy.

Both All-Ireland winners got tangled up after An Ghaeltacht’s next score but the straight red card for Éanna Ó Conchúir was a bigger talking point in the 42nd minute as they appeared to be at a major numerical disadvantage.

An Ghaeltacht looked to have overcome that setback when a further Ó Beaglaoich point and a Sean M Ó Conchúir free put them 0-6 to 0-3 in front at the start of six additional minutes.

A late goal from Moy Tír na nÓg’s Harry Loughran to level the game! pic.twitter.com/PFRSA57DuG — The GAA (@officialgaa) January 27, 2018

Loughran’s goal two minutes later changed matters however. He added a further point, while substitute Connall Duffy chipped in with an insurance score to claim a two-point win for Moy.

An Ghaeltacht were left to rue Mac Laimh putting a chance at salvaging matters wide but it is Moy who will go on to play Michael Glaveys of Roscommon in next Saturday’s

decider in Croke Park.

Scorers for Moy: Harry Loughran (1-1), Sean Cavanagh (0-3, 2f) and Connall Duffy (0-1)

Scorers for An Ghaeltacht: Sean M Ó Conchúir (2f) and Brian Ó Beaglaoich (0-2 each), PJ Mac Laimh and Dara Ó Sé (0-1 each)

Moy

1. Nathan Brady

2. Patrick Mackle

3. Tomás McNicholl

4. Thomas Conlon

5. Mark Gribbin

6. Niall Conlon

7. Eunan Deeney (Capt)

8. Colm Cavanagh

9. Tom Loughran

10. Declan Conroy

11. Harry Loughran

20. Emmet Rafferty

13. Ryan Coleman

14. Seán Cavanagh

17. Adam Currie

Subs:



15. Connall Duffy for Rafferty (46)

28. Diarmuid McKeown for Conroy (52)

An Ghaeltacht

1. Tomas Mac an tSaoir

2. Peter Paul Sauerland

3. Marc Ó Sé

4. Cathal Ó Luing

5. Brian Ó Beaglaoich

6. Pádraig Ó Sé

7. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Capt)

8. Roibeard Ó Sé

14. Eanna Ó Conchúir

10. Ciarán Ó Coileáin

11. Dara Ó Sé

12. PJ Mac Laimh

13. Tomás Ó Sé

17. Sean Ó Bambaire

15. Seán M Ó Conchúir

Subs:

19. Gearóid Mac an tSaoir for Mac Laimh (50)

12. PJ Mac Laimh for Sauerland (58)

18. Cathal Mac Gearailt for Ó Coileáin (60 +1)

Referee: John Hickey (Carlow)

