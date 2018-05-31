Interest levels surge as all 20,000 entries for Dublin Marathon sell out five months in advance

THE RUNNING BOOM continues, with this year’s Dublin Marathon now officially sold out five months in advance, as organisers announced they are ‘delighted’ to confirm all of the 20,000 starting spots have been taken.

20,000 runners will take to the capital's streets in October. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The 2018 edition of the event will take place on Sunday 28 October, and has sold out six weeks earlier than last year, further underlining the growing popularity of marathon running.

The race capacity of 20,000 runners makes Dublin the biggest marathon in Ireland and the fifth largest in Europe behind the likes of London, Berlin and Paris.

In addition, the move from the traditional Bank Holiday Monday slot has contributed directly to increased interest levels, and 2018 will again see record numbers take to the capital’s streets to complete the 26.2 mile course.

The Dublin marathon started in 1980 with just 2,100 runners and has enjoyed a resurgence in the last few years under the stewardship of race director Jim Aughney and following the commitment of SSE Airtricity as title sponsor.

This year’s Dublin Marathon will mark and celebrate female participation, linking with the nationwide commemoration of Vótáil 100, while Constance Markievicz, a key campaigner for Irish women’s voting rights, will appear on the finisher’s medal.

While the marathon itself has been sold out, there are still entries available for the race series, which kicks off with the South Dublin 10km on Sunday 22 July and is followed by the Frank Duffy 10 mile on Sunday 2 September and the Dublin Half Marathon on Sunday 22 September.

