Thursday 3 May, 2018
Top two! Dublin and Mayo unveil starting teams for Sunday's league final showdown

The highly anticipated Parnell Park clash is a repeat of the 2017 All-Ireland senior final.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 3 May 2018, 3:28 PM
1 hour ago 899 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3992428

DUBLIN AND MAYO have named their sides to start Sunday’s Lidl Ladies National Football League Division 1 final in Parnell Park (throw-in 4pm).

Nicole Owens Dublin came out on top in last year's All-Ireland final. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The highly anticipated decider is a repeat of last September’s TG4 All-Ireland senior final, in which the Sky Blues triumphed after a flurry of late goals.

Mick Bohan’s champions are targeting a first-ever Division 1 league title, while the Westereners last lifted the crown in 2007. Off the back of ending Cork’s bid for six-in-a-row, Peter Leahy’s charges will be full of confidence.

Dublin have opted for 12 starters who lined out in the 2017 championship showdown, and shown two changes to the deck who started in their semi-final win over Galway.

Heroic goal-scoring substitute Nicole Owens is down to start in the half-forward line, while Oonagh Whyte — who rattled the net twice in their group stage win over Mayo — also comes into the attack. Emily Flanagan and Hannah O’Neill are the two to make way.

10 of Mayo’s starting side on Sunday also lined out last September, while they’ve made three changes to the side who started against the Rebels in the last four.

Rachel Kearns, who played in the half-back line last season, starts in goals in place of Sorcha Murphy, while Marie Corbett and Shauna Howley have both earned starting places with several positional changes across the board.

Lidl Ladies National Football League Finals captains day Source: Brendan Moran/SPORTSFILE

In the Division 2 decider at the same venue, Cavan and Tipperary go head-to-head (throw-in 2pm) and they’ve also named their starting teams. 

Elsewhere in Birr on Monday, Meath and Wexford face off in the Division 3 decider while it’s Louth and Wicklow vying for Division 4 glory.

Dublin

1. Ciara Trant (St Brigid’s)

2. Martha Byrne (Cuala)
3. Deirdre Murphy (St Brigid’s)
4. Leah Caffrey (Na Fianna)

5. Siobhán McGrath (Thomas Davis)
6. Sinéad Goldrick (Foxrock Cabinteely)
7. Niamh Collins (Foxrock Cabinteely)

8. Lauren Magee (Kilmacud Crokes)
9. Olwen Carey (Thomas Davis)

10. Nicole Owens (St Sylvester’s)
11. Niamh McEvoy (St Sylvester’s)
12. Lyndsey Davey (Skerries Harps)

13. Oonagh Whyte (Clann Mhuire)
14. Noelle Healy (St Brigid’s)
15. Sinéad Aherne (St Sylvester’s) – captain

Mayo

1. Rachel Kearns (CL McHale Rovers)

2. Emma Lowther (Knockmore)
3. Sarah Tierney (Hollymount)
4. Doireann Hughes (Carnacon)

5. Marie Corbett (Carnacon)
6. Danielle Caldwell (Castlebar Mitchels)
7. Fiona Doherty (Moy Davitts)

8. Clodagh McManamon (Burrishoole)
9. Aileen Gilroy (St Brigid’s)

10. Fiona McHale (Carnacon)
11. Shauna Howley (Knockmore)
12. Sinéad Cafferky (Kilmovee Shamrocks)

13. Niamh Kelly (Moy Davitts)
14. Sarah Rowe (Kilmoremoy)
15. Grace Kelly (Moy Davitts)

Lidl Ladies NFL final

Sunday 6 May

  • Division 1: Dublin v Mayo; Parnell Park, 4pm
  • Division 2: Cavan v Tipperary; Parnell Park, 2pm

Monday 7 May

  • Division 3: Meath v Wexford; St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 4pm
  • Division 4: Louth v Wicklow; St Brendan’s Park, Birr, 2pm


Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud

GAA
