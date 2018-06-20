Dublin make two changes for Leinster U21 semi-final showdown with Wexford

DUBLIN MANAGER PAUL O’Brien has revealed his hand for this evening’s Leinster U21 hurling championship semi-final showdown against Wexford, with the four-time winners making two changes in personnel.

After producing a clinical performance to dispatch Westmeath in the quarter-final last week, Dublin will look to continue their winning form in their last four tie at Parnell Park tonight [7.30pm].

O’Brien has made two changes to his side from last time out, with Conor Ryan replacing Lee Gannon in midfield and in the full forward line, Colin Currie comes in for Eoghan Dunne.

Donal Burke returned from injury last week to score both goals in Dublin’s 2-13 to 1-03 win over Westmeath, and the Na Fianna sharpshooter leads the Dubs line again.

In their path to the semi-finals, Dublin have recorded victories over Laois, Carlow and then Westmeath, but manager O’Brien knows Wexford will provide a stiffer test in the last four.

“We would be familiar enough with Wexford and their players as a lot of their team would play with and against our lads at third level,” he said.

“They would also have competed against each other at minor in recent years and we’re aware that there is a strong buzz around the Wexford senior team at present which could well filter down to their U21s.

“Of course, we have the benefit of having three matches under our belt while they are only getting started.

“Wexford is a step up but I feel we’re more than capable of taking our game up another level.”

Dublin:

1. Dara Perry (St Vincent’s)

2. Shane Howard (Fingallians)

3. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

4. Donnacha Ryan (St Brigid’s)

5. Eoghan Conroy (St Maur’s)

6. Conor Burke (St Vincent’s)

7. Daire Gray (Whitehall Colmcilles)

8. Fergal Whitely (Kilmacud Crokes)

9. Conor Ryan (Craobh Chiaráin)

10. Ciarán Dowling (Lucan Sarsfields)

11. Paul Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

12. Ronan Hayes (Kilmacud Crokes)

13. Cian O’Sullivan (St Brigid’s)

14. Dónal Burke (Na Fianna)

15. Colin Currie (Na Fianna).

