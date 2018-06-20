This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Last year was a tough one to take...That probably drove us on a small bit this year'

Waterford have revenge on their minds as they face Cork in a repeat of last year’s Munster U21 hurling semi-final tonight.

By Kevin O'Brien Wednesday 20 Jun 2018, 6:05 AM
WATERFORD WILL CALL on three survivors from their Bord Gáis Energy All-Ireland U21 success of 2016 for their Munster semi-final clash with Cork tonight -  Jordan Henley, Darragh Lyons and Peter Hogan.

Peter Hogan and Mark Coleman Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Henley and Lyons started the All-Ireland final defeat of Galway in 2016, while Hogan arrived off the bench late in their 5-15 to 0-14 victory in Semple Stadium.

It was a memorable victory for the Deise, who landed the county’s first All-Ireland crown at the grade in 24 years with a freewheeling display.

Hogan bagged a stunning goal in the Munster final win over Tipperary that season, when Stephen Bennett pulled off a phenomenal no-look assist to send the Ballygunner forward through on goal.

It was a Waterford team known for their attacking flair and Hogan was also part of the Deise minor squad who lifted the All-Ireland three years earlier.

“There’s no doubt about i, that was probably one of the most talented teams ever in those age groups,” Hogan said at the Bord Gáis Energy U21 launch last month.

“The taste of victory is sweet and it really does drive you on to get back there again.

He played much of his underage hurling alongside gifted hurlers like Austin Gleeson, Shane Bennett, Tom Devine, Stephen Bennett, DJ Foran, Michael Kearney and Patrick Curran – who have all since become regulars on the senior side.

“I was part of the All-Ireland winning minor team in 2013 but I was very young – I was only 16 at the time. I didn’t get much exposure during that championship but I was part of the Munster U21 win in 2016 then.”

2018 Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Hurling Championship Launch Hogan was at the 2018 Bord Gáis Energy U-21 Hurling Championship Launch Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

Hogan, who starts at centre-forward against reigning U21 provincial champions Cork tonight, made his  National League debut for the Deise against Tipperary in February. He also lined out at full-forward for DCU’s Fitzgibbon Cup final loss to UL earleir in the year.

A championship bow never came during the Munster campaign, but Hogan is determined to end his underage career with some silverware. The Rebels ended their season at this stage of the competition last year, so motivation won’t be lacking for Hogan and his team-mates.

Peter Hogan and Eoghan Healy Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

“Last year was a tough one to take, they beat us by a last minute goal down in Walsh Park,” he says. “That probably drove us on a small bit this year.

“Cork are a seriously talented team. They have a good few lads from last year as well so it’ll be a big task going down to Pairc Ui Rinn but we’ll look forward to it as well.

“I talked about losing to Cork last year driving you on, but getting a taste of winning one year drives you on the for the next as well.

“There’s serious togetherness in the squad and that’s one thing you need nowadays. Everyone’s looking forward to the summer, there’s no doubt about it.”

Six senior Rebels in Cork U21 hurling side to face Waterford in Munster semi-final

Working at Liverpool and Sunderland, a return to Ireland and facing Dublin in a first Leinster final

