All-Ireland champions Dublin take on an impressive Galway at Croke Park in this year’s Allianz Football League Division One final.
Only one team can become Champions of #AllianzLeagues Div 1 Football! GAANOW looks ahead to today's final in which @Galway_GAA will take on @DubGAAOfficial in @CrokePark at 4pm! pic.twitter.com/a4pwUE7Ed2— The GAA (@officialgaa) April 1, 2018
@Galway_GAA Team pic.twitter.com/G5mysIlRkb— Galway GAA (@Galway_GAA) March 31, 2018
Not long to go now! We will have live score updates here from today's game, throw-in at 4pm. Come on you boys in blue! 👕🔵💙 pic.twitter.com/0Q81bzbab2— Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) April 1, 2018
Today’s teams are:
Dublin
1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)
2. Philip McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. David Byrne (Naomh Olaf)
5. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
6. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)
7. John Small (Ballymun Kickhams)
8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)
10. Brian Howard (Raheny)
11. Kevin McManamon (St Jude’s)
12. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
13. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
14. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)
Galway
1. Ruairi Lavelle (Renvyle)
2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)
3. Sean Andy O Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna Leitir Mór)
4. Eoghan Kerin (Annaghdown)
5. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)
6. Cathal Sweeney (Killannin)
7. Johnny Heaney (Killannin)
8. Peter Cooke (Moycullen)
9. Ciaran Duggan (Annaghdown)
10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)
11. Paul Conroy (St James’)
12. Sean Kelly (Moycullen)
13. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)
14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)
15. Sean Armstrong (Salthill/Knocknacarra)
Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of today’s Allianz National League Division One final between Dublin and Galway.
If the last time these side’s met at Pearse Stadium a fortnight ago is anything to go, we are in for a fiery and dramatic encounter.
There’s a little under half an hour to go before throw-in at Croke Park, so strap yourself in what should be a real cracker at HQ.
