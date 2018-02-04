Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne book cup final spot as St Brendan's College denied three-in-a-row

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3-11

St Brendans College Killarney 3-8

Jason O’Connor reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE’S long reign as Corn Ui Mhuirí and Hogan Cup champions is over after Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne got the better of them in Killarney in this semi-final with dominance in the final stages of the first-half and early stages of the second-half crucial in Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side’s win.

An intriguing opening period saw Pobalscoil strike first when All-Ireland Minor All-Star goalkeeper Deividas Uosis operating at full-forward find the net after just three minutes, before in the the Sem got their first-half goal through Paul O’Shea in the very next attack.

The Sem indeed led by 1-6 to 1-2 after 18 minutes before Pobalscoil dominated the remainder of the opening half at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Niall Ó Géibheannaigh struck brilliantly in the 20th minute for their second goal to level the game at 2-3 to 1-6, with Seamus Aghás taking advantage of a moment’s hesitation by goalkeeper Robert Osborne two minutes later for their third goal as they led by 3-6 to 1-7 at the break.

Scores were at a premium until the three-quarter mark, with Pobalscoil going ahead by nine points at 3-10 to 1-7 before a rebounded Cian Gammell penalty in the 54th minute followed by a Ciaran Flynn goal and a Paul O’Shea point had it at only three points between the sides entering injury time.

The Sem harried the Pobalscoil goalmouth in search of an equalising goal but the visitor’s defence held firm in ensuring their place in the decider for the first time since 2015 where Tralee CBS will be their opponents.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne: Deividas Uosis (1-1, 1f), Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (0-4, 3f), Seamus Ághas (1-0) D Ó Géibheannaigh (0-3), Cillian Ó Failbhe (0-2), Franz Sauerland (0-1)

Scorers for St Brendans College: Ciaran Flynn (1-2), Paul O’Shea (1-1), Cian Gammell (1-0, 1p) and Niall McCarthy (0-5, 4f)

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne:

1. Eoin Ó Brosnacháin (Dingle)

2. Conchúir Ó Flannúra (Dingle)

3. Tomás Ó Dubháin (Dingle)

4. Sean Óg Ó Móráin (Dingle)

5. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Annascaul)

6. Gearóid Ó Leidhinn (Annascaul)

7. Padraig Ó Cathalláin (An Gaeltacht)

8. Franz Sauerland (An Gaeltacht)

9. Seamus Aghás (Annascaul)

10. Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)

11. Cillian Ó Fáilbhe (Annascaul)

17. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)

14. Cathal Ó Firtéar (Annascaul)

15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

Subs

20. Stiofan Ó Conchúir (An Gaeltacht) for Ághas (H/T)

18. Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Dingle) for Ó Mórain (H/T)

21. Aodhan Ó Dubháin (An Gaeltacht) for Firtéar (40)

St Brendans College Killarney:

1. Robert Osborne (Legion)

2. Sean O’Doherty (Glenflesk)

3. Lorcan MacMonagle (Dr Crokes)

4. Darren Looney (Legion)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes)

6. Cian Gammell (Legion)

7. Evan Cosgrave (Firies)

8. Jake Flynn (Firies)

9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)

10. Niall McCarthy (Spa)

11. Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk)

12. Michéal Devlin (Legion)

13. Barry Keane (Listry)

14. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)

15. Ciaran Flynn (Firies)

Subs

19. Darragh Donohoe (Firies) for Cosgrave (10)

21. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes) for D’Arcy (H/T)

23. Gary O’Connor (Dr Crokes) for Doherty (44)

25. Cian O’Shea (Fossa) for Keane (49)

24. Josh Fleming (Dr Crokes) for Donohoe (49)

Referee: Michael Meade (Limerick)

