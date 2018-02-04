  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Sunday 4 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne book cup final spot as St Brendan's College denied three-in-a-row

Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side claimed a three point win on Sunday to end St Brendan’s College’s long reign as Corn Ui Mhuirí and Hogan Cup champions.

By Jason O'Connor Sunday 4 Feb 2018, 4:17 PM
7 hours ago 6,914 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3833513
Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO
Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
Image: John McVitty/INPHO

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 3-11

St Brendans College Killarney 3-8

Jason O’Connor reports from Fitzgerald Stadium

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE’S long reign as Corn Ui Mhuirí and Hogan Cup champions is over after Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne got the better of them in Killarney in this semi-final with dominance in the final stages of the first-half and early stages of the second-half crucial in Eamonn Fitzmaurice’s side’s win.

An intriguing opening period saw Pobalscoil strike first when All-Ireland Minor All-Star goalkeeper Deividas Uosis operating at full-forward find the net after just three minutes, before in the the Sem got their first-half goal through Paul O’Shea in the very next attack.

The Sem indeed led by 1-6 to 1-2 after 18 minutes before Pobalscoil dominated the remainder of the opening half at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Niall Ó Géibheannaigh struck brilliantly in the 20th minute for their second goal to level the game at 2-3 to 1-6, with Seamus Aghás taking advantage of a moment’s hesitation by  goalkeeper Robert Osborne two minutes later for their third goal as they led by 3-6 to 1-7 at the break.

Scores were at a premium until the three-quarter mark, with Pobalscoil going ahead by nine points at 3-10 to 1-7 before a rebounded Cian Gammell penalty in the 54th minute followed by a Ciaran Flynn goal and a Paul O’Shea point had it at only three points between the sides entering injury time.

The Sem harried the Pobalscoil goalmouth in search of an equalising goal but the visitor’s defence held firm in ensuring their place in the decider for the first time since 2015 where Tralee CBS will be their opponents.

Scorers for Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne: Deividas Uosis (1-1, 1f), Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (0-4, 3f), Seamus Ághas (1-0) D Ó Géibheannaigh (0-3), Cillian Ó Failbhe (0-2), Franz Sauerland (0-1)

Scorers for St Brendans College: Ciaran Flynn (1-2), Paul O’Shea (1-1), Cian Gammell (1-0, 1p) and Niall McCarthy (0-5, 4f)

Pobalscoil Corcha Dhuibhne:

1. Eoin Ó Brosnacháin (Dingle)

2. Conchúir Ó Flannúra (Dingle)
3. Tomás Ó Dubháin (Dingle)
4. Sean Óg Ó Móráin (Dingle)

5. Colm Ó Muircheartaigh (Annascaul)
6. Gearóid Ó Leidhinn (Annascaul)
7. Padraig Ó Cathalláin (An Gaeltacht)

8. Franz Sauerland (An Gaeltacht)
9. Seamus Aghás (Annascaul)

10. Niall Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)
11. Cillian Ó Fáilbhe (Annascaul)
17. Deividas Uosis (Dingle)

13. Dylan Ó Géibheannaigh (Dingle)
14. Cathal Ó Firtéar (Annascaul)
15. Ruaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich (An Gaeltacht)

Subs

20. Stiofan Ó Conchúir (An Gaeltacht) for Ághas (H/T)
18. Colin Ó Muircheartaigh (Dingle) for Ó Mórain (H/T)
21. Aodhan Ó Dubháin (An Gaeltacht) for Firtéar (40)

St Brendans College Killarney:

1. Robert Osborne (Legion)

2. Sean O’Doherty (Glenflesk)
3. Lorcan MacMonagle (Dr Crokes)
4. Darren Looney (Legion)

5. Mark Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes)
6. Cian Gammell (Legion)
7. Evan Cosgrave (Firies)

8. Jake Flynn (Firies)
9. Darragh Lyne (Legion)

10. Niall McCarthy (Spa)
11. Patrick D’Arcy (Glenflesk)
12. Michéal Devlin (Legion)

13. Barry Keane (Listry)
14. Paul O’Shea (Kilcummin)
15. Ciaran Flynn (Firies)

Subs

19. Darragh Donohoe (Firies) for Cosgrave (10)
21. Michael Lenihan (Dr Crokes) for D’Arcy (H/T)
23. Gary O’Connor (Dr Crokes) for Doherty (44)
25. Cian O’Shea (Fossa) for Keane (49)
24. Josh Fleming (Dr Crokes) for Donohoe (49)

Referee: Michael Meade (Limerick)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s very hard to put into words what the club has achieved today. Dreams come true’

Two first-half Conor Whelan goals help All-Ireland champions Galway past brave Laois

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Jason O'Connor
@The42GAA
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Salah's Messi-esque goal and more Premier League talking points
Jurgen Klopp fuming after Harry Kane penalty denies Liverpool
Extraordinary finish as late Kane penalty gets Tottenham out of jail against Liverpool
FRANCE
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'I'm sure we'll get a bit of stick for it in the review, for celebrating like footballers!'
'It's pretty hard to explain how you feel when you think the game has got away'
Sexton: 'I just wanted one more chance'
FOOTBALL
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
Leeds sack coach and seek their 10th new manager in six years
'He told us nothing. If he had done, PSG would have been able to buy him for less money'
I'll only get better for Arsenal, Aubameyang warns after debut goal
IRELAND
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
Rory Best says he was advised to attend trial of Ulster teammates
'He was the One Direction of his day': These musicians want to resurrect the almost-forgotten Thomas Moore
Watch: Relive Johnny Sexton's stunning drop-goal in Paris all over again
SIX NATIONS
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
Seven-try England steamroll Conor O'Shea's Italy in Rome
France's use of HIA protocol under review after 'a number of incidents' in Paris
Analysis: The remarkable 41 phases that led to Johnny Sexton's drop goal

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie