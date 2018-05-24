Ireland cricket legend Ed Joyce announces his retirement

IRELAND RECORD-HOLDER Ed Joyce is retiring from all forms of international and domestic cricket, it has been announced this afternoon.

One of the finest batsmen ever produced by this country, the 39-year-old has decided to step away from playing and take up a role overseeing leadership development and coaching in the Irish performance system.

He featured in Ireland’s first-ever Test match against Pakistan earlier this month and believes that was the ideal way to bow out — having made his debut way back in 1997.

“I feel now is the right time to stop playing and get started on a new chapter,” Joyce told Cricket Ireland. “The recent Test match against Pakistan was such an incredible few days and was the perfect game for me to say was my last in professional cricket.

I am very grateful to Cricket Ireland for giving me the opportunity to get involved in the coaching set-up. I know I have a huge amount to learn about the art of coaching, but I know I also have a huge amount of knowledge that I’m determined to pass on to the next generation of Irish talent.”

Joyce made 50 appearances for Ireland before switching allegiance to England in a bid to play Test match cricket. A county cricketer with Middlesex and Sussex, he appeared in 17 ODIs (One Day Internationals) and 2 T20Is (Twenty20 Internationals) for England — scoring a match-winning century against Australia in 2007 — before returning to Ireland in 2011.

The Dubliner was part of the Ireland team that defeated England at the World Cup later that year, and he became the first Irishman to hit a double-century on home soil with 231 runs against the UAE in 2015.

Porterfield and Joyce during Ireland's first-ever Test match against Pakistan at Malahide. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

“It is pretty hard to sum up in just a few words how much of an impact Ed has had on Irish cricket and how much of an all-round great person he is,” said Ireland captain William Porterfield.

He is the person, from my era, who showed that being a professional cricketer was a tangible dream across the water. He inspired a whole generation to show that it is possible.

“He is someone that I have always looked up to and to have had the opportunity to play with him for the past few years has been an absolute privilege. He will be a great miss in the changing rooms, not only for his runs, but the person he is. A lot of us, not least the young lads, have learned so much from him.”

“He has had such an amazing career that he can be so proud of over the past 20 or so years. For it to culminate in taking the field for Ireland’s first ever Test match was the icing on the cake, I’m sure. He has seen the transition from a completely amateur organisation into being a full member and professional.

“I would like to thank him for everything he has ever done for me and Cricket Ireland. I wish him all the best in his next chapter and I’m sure I will look to draw on his knowledge as we continue to move forward.”

Ireland head coach Graham Ford added: “It is always a sad occasion when a top-quality cricketer calls time on his career. Ed’s brilliant performance statistics show clearly what an outstanding player he has been.”

“Over the years cricketing fans have greatly enjoyed watching many a fine performance from Ed. Sadly his batting qualities will no longer be available to our national team. As the national team coach it is however very comforting to know that Ed’s vast cricketing knowledge and experience will still be a part of our system and will play a vital role in developing future Irish cricketing stars.”

