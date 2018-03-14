  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 March, 2018
England coach Eddie Jones apologises for 'scummy Irish' comment

Jones made the remarks at a leadership talk last July.

By The42 Team Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 8:05 PM
1 hour ago 27,379 Views 68 Comments
Image: David Rogers
Image: David Rogers

Updated at 20:05

ENGLAND HEAD COACH Eddie Jones says he is “very sorry” after footage emerged of him referring to Ireland as “scummy Irish” during a speaking engagement last July.

Ireland denied England the Grand Slam on the final game of the 2017 Six Nations, when they secured a 13-9 victory at the Aviva Stadium.

Four months later, Jones gave a talk on leadership at a Fuso conference and said: “We’ve played 23 tests and have only lost one test to the scummy Irish. I’m still dirty about that game. But we will get that back!

“We will get that back, don’t worry, we have them next year at home, we will get ‘em back!”

Ireland face England at Twickenham with the Grand Slam on the line this weekend, and the video of Jones’s remarks began circulating on social media after Second Captains tweeted the clip earlier today.

He also made disparaging remarks about Wales during his speech, calling it “a shit place.”

“I apologise unreservedly for any offence caused – no excuses and I shouldn’t have said what I did. I’m very sorry,” Jones said in a statement released by the RFU.

Source: FUSO Official/YouTube

