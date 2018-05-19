  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Juventus hope to announce signing of Emre Can after Champions League final

The German’s future looks close to being resolved after failing to agree a new contract at Anfield this season.

By The42 Team Saturday 19 May 2018, 3:38 PM
1 hour ago 1,925 Views 8 Comments
Liverpool midfielder Emre Can looks likely to join the Serie A champions this summer.
Image: Clive Brunskill
Image: Clive Brunskill

JUVENTUS CHIEF EXECUTIVE Giuseppe Marotta hopes to conclude the signing of Liverpool’s Emre Can after the Champions League final.

The Germany international has long been linked with the Serie A champions, having failed to agree terms on a new contract at Anfield.

Reports in Italy last month claimed Can is ready to sign a five-year deal with Massimiliano Allegri’s side, despite some late interest from Bayern Munich.

Marotta has now confirmed they hope to finish talks in the coming days with a view to announcing his arrival before the World Cup.

“We are optimistic about a positive end to negotiations with Emre Can,” he said speaking before Saturday’s Serie A clash with Verona.

“We hope to announce his signing after the Champions League final.”

The 24-year-old has been struggling with a back problem since March and is a doubt to feature against Real Madrid next Saturday, meaning he could have played his last game for Liverpool.

Speaking at the time, manager Jurgen Klopp insisted the situation “is open” and that he was not resigned to losing Can on a free transfer.

“As long as nothing is decided it’s open, we’re in talks with him, all good so far, apart from he hasn’t signed,” he said. ”That’s all. Okay, no problem with that.”

Can joined Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen in 2014 and has made 24 starts in the Premier League this season.

