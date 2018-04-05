Five-time World darts champion Eric Bristow dies aged 60

FIVE-TIME WORLD darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) confirmed the news this evening, stating a heart attack as the cause of death.

The Englishman was World Champion five times between 1980 and 1986 and also won five World Masters titles in a successful career before he retired in 2007.

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn led the tributes to Bristow, stating:

“Eric will always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport. He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.

“Eric was never afraid of controversy, but he spoke as he found and was honest and straightforward which is what people admired about him.

“The PDC, and the sport of darts, will miss him.”

The Crafty Cockney was one of the founder players when the PDC was formed in 1993 as leading players broke away from the British Darts Organisation, and mentored Phil Taylor.

The darts great was inducted into the PDC Hall of Fame in 2005 alongside John Lowe.

Bristow also worked as a pundit and became a TV personality in his latter years, while he was awarded an MBE in 1989.