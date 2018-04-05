  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 5 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Five-time World darts champion Eric Bristow dies aged 60

The PDC announced the news this evening.

By Emma Duffy Thursday 5 Apr 2018, 10:07 PM
21 minutes ago 2,376 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3943172
Image: Getty Images
Image: Getty Images

FIVE-TIME WORLD darts champion Eric Bristow has died at the age of 60.

The Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) confirmed the news this evening, stating a heart attack as the cause of death.

The Englishman was World Champion five times between 1980 and 1986 and also won five World Masters titles in a successful career before he retired in 2007.

PDC Chairman Barry Hearn led the tributes to Bristow, stating:

“Eric will always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport. He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.

“Eric was never afraid of controversy, but he spoke as he found and was honest and straightforward which is what people admired about him.

“The PDC, and the sport of darts, will miss him.”

The Crafty Cockney was one of the founder players when the PDC was formed in 1993 as leading players broke away from the British Darts Organisation, and mentored Phil Taylor.

The darts great was inducted into the PDC Hall of Fame in 2005 alongside John Lowe.

Bristow also worked as a pundit and became a TV personality in his latter years, while he was awarded an MBE in 1989.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
'I need those games' - SOB keen on Australia tour after missing Grand Slam
Chaos, stars and 'SUMO' firing Leinster up for revenge match with Scarlets
Analysis: Leinster's lethal attack tears Saracens apart for three classy tries
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
'I wanted to play attacking football' â Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
'I wanted to play attacking football' – Mkhitaryan's Mourinho dig
Merseyside Police confirm two officers injured in Manchester City bus attack
'It's never happened to me' – Ronaldo thanks Juve fans for ovation
LIVERPOOL
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
Uefa launch disciplinary proceedings against Liverpool over bus incident
'There’s a lot of hype about this Man City team being a 'great' team. That was a reality check'
Footage emerges from inside Manchester City's team bus before Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
Ray Wilkins: 'Butch' by name, gentle by nature
'Brilliant' Liverpool should have killed off City - Klopp
Chelsea's longest-serving player to leave club without having played a first-team game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie