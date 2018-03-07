  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 7 March, 2018
Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder

Sanchez Watt was sent off after the official mistook his name for dissent.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 12:20 PM
3 hours ago 4,683 Views 7 Comments
Sanchez Watt is a former Arsenal player.
FORMER ARSENAL YOUNGSTER Sanchez Watt has responded to being sent off after his name was mistaken for dissent by a referee, urging officials to “stop playing” with him.

Watt was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away during Hemel Hempstead’s clash with East Thurrock on Tuesday.

The referee asked Watt, who spent four years at the Gunners, to give his name, and he replied three times.

Unfortunately for the forward, the official mistook him for asking “what?”, and subsequently sent him off!

Watt’s captain explained that his name was actually Sanchez Watt and the ref then reversed the decision, leading to Watt’s reaction on social media.

“Stop playing with my name, I ain’t gon say it no mo,” Watt wrote, with the hashtag #PutSomeRespekOnMyName.

Watt has endured something of a nomadic career, taking in loan spells at Southend United, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town and Colchester United before a permanent move to the latter club.

Watt has also played for Kerala Blasters in India, along with Crawley and Billericay Town.

The 27-year-old has also been capped by England at U16, U17 and U19 level.

The42 Team
