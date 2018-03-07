Watt's my name? Ex-Arsenal player gets red card rescinded after ref's blunder

FORMER ARSENAL YOUNGSTER Sanchez Watt has responded to being sent off after his name was mistaken for dissent by a referee, urging officials to “stop playing” with him.

Watt was shown a yellow card for kicking the ball away during Hemel Hempstead’s clash with East Thurrock on Tuesday.

The referee asked Watt, who spent four years at the Gunners, to give his name, and he replied three times.

Ref booked Sanchez Watt for kicking the ball away. Asked him 3 times what his name was, replied three times ‘What’. Booked him for dissent, then sent him off. Called the captain over who explained his name was actually Watt, then reversed the decision. Unbelievable scenes! — Cllr Jack Duffin (@JackDuffin) March 6, 2018

Unfortunately for the forward, the official mistook him for asking “what?”, and subsequently sent him off!

Watt’s captain explained that his name was actually Sanchez Watt and the ref then reversed the decision, leading to Watt’s reaction on social media.

“Stop playing with my name, I ain’t gon say it no mo,” Watt wrote, with the hashtag #PutSomeRespekOnMyName.

Watt has endured something of a nomadic career, taking in loan spells at Southend United, Leeds, Sheffield Wednesday, Crawley Town and Colchester United before a permanent move to the latter club.

Stop playing with my name I ain’t gon say it no mo’ 😤... #PutSomeRespekOnMyName All 🌲 of yall 😂 #Watt pic.twitter.com/nX0mRO971X — Sanchez Watt 🌹 (@sanchezwatt) March 7, 2018

Watt has also played for Kerala Blasters in India, along with Crawley and Billericay Town.

The 27-year-old has also been capped by England at U16, U17 and U19 level.

