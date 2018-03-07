  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Leicester forced to deny speculation Riyad Mahrez has retired

The star’s Facebook account was hacked, according to the club.

By The42 Team Wednesday 7 Mar 2018, 11:58 AM
4 hours ago 5,841 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3889799
Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.
Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.
Leicester City forward Riyad Mahrez.

LEICESTER CITY HAVE confirmed Riyad Mahrez’s Facebook account was hacked after a post emerged announcing his retirement.

Late on Tuesday a message appeared on Mahrez’s official account which read: “After the last consultation with many doctors, I’ve decided to stay away from football.

“As my time as a football player comes to an end, I would like to say few words.

“I want to thank everybody for the kindness and support they have shown me in this incredible city. You will be always in my heart.”

The message prompted prompted speculation regarding the Algeria international’s future, but Leicester insist there is no truth in the post.

“I can confirm that Riyad’s page was hacked and that the post is not genuine,” a Foxes spokesman told Omnisport.

“We are working with Facebook to have it removed.”

Mahrez saw a deadline-day move to Premier League leaders Manchester City fall through in January, leading to his absence from Leicester’s squad for 10 days.

Ireland supporters travelling to Turkey will receive their tickets free of charge>

Greek club’s fans invade TV station in protest of Super League punishment>

