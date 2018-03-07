Ireland supporters travelling to Turkey will receive their tickets free of charge

Updated at 11.06

IRISH FANS TRAVELLING to Turkey will receive their tickets free of charge, the Football Association of Ireland has confirmed.

The limited number of ticket applications from the away support for the match meant that the FAI was not required to purchase additional tickets, so those few people who did apply were not charged.

Part of an email sent by the association to the relevant supporters read: “Due to the small number of tickets applied for by Ireland supporters, the Football Association of Ireland were not required to purchase any additional tickets from the Turkey Football Federation. For that reason, the FAI is delighted to confirm that you will not be charged for your match tickets. All tickets will be dispatched by Friday 9th March. We are not in a position to allocate any more tickets for this game.”

Approximately 170 Irish supporters are expected to attend the friendly, which takes place on 23 March in Antalya.

According to the Turkish Football Federation’s website, tickets cost the equivalent of between €2 and €6, meaning the move is like to save the travelling fans a little over €1000 overall.

Martin O’Neill is set to announce his squad for the trip on Thursday.

