UCD remain top after Drogheda held by Shels

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jun 2018, 10:52 PM
Sean Brennan was on target for Drogheda.
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

UCD REMAIN TOP of the First Division after second-place Drogheda needed a late equaliser to earn a point against Shelbourne at Tolka Park this evening.

Shels took the lead on 73 minutes through Dayle Rooney, before being reduced to 10 men after Alan Byrne received a second yellow card.

Late drama followed, as Sean Brennan scored from the spot to ensure the game finished 1-1.

The result leaves Tim Clancy’s side a point behind leaders UCD, and they travel to face the Students for a top-of-the-table clash on Friday.

Elsewhere, Longford moved up to fourth with a 4-2 victory away to Finn Harps.

Goals from Aodh Dervin and Dylan McGlade left the visitors with a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time at Finn Park.

However, the hosts hit back shortly thereafter, as a Paddy McCourt penalty and a Mikey Place goal brought the scores level.

Nonetheless, Sam Verdon restored Longford’s advantage just a minute later, before another McGlade goal with 10 minutes remaining sealed victory for Neale Fenn’s side.

Galway dropped to fifth in the table, after they drew 0-0 away to Cobh Ramblers.

Both sides had decent chances to win it, but ultimately had to settle for a point apiece at St Coleman’s Park.

Finally, it was a fairly one-sided affair at Stradbrook Road, as Cabinteely overcame Athlone Town 4-0.

Kevin Knight put the hosts ahead on the half-hour mark, before two goals either side of half-time by Luke Clucas left them cruising.

With 18 minutes remaining, Kieran ‘Marty’ Waters completed the scoring amid another difficult night for Athlone, who have picked up just two points from 15 games this season.

