Dublin: 19 °C Monday 4 June, 2018
West Ham boss robbed at gunpoint during Chile visit

Manuel Pellegrini was back in his homeland during the summer break and found himself targeted by a gang.

By The42 Team Monday 4 Jun 2018, 5:57 PM
19 minutes ago 707 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4052809
Manuel Pellegrini (file pic).
Image: AFP/Getty Images
Manuel Pellegrini (file pic).
Manuel Pellegrini (file pic).
Image: AFP/Getty Images

WEST HAM MANAGER Manuel Pellegrini has been robbed at gunpoint while back in his native Chile, with reports claiming his wife’s purse was stolen.

The 64-year-old was out with family and friends in Santiago when his party were targeted by a gang.

He was on his way to a restaurant with former player and coach Ignacio Prieto and their respective partners when the group were set upon.

Local media in Chile claim that Pellegrini was approached by the criminals as he got out of his car, with La Cuarta revealing that a purse was snatched before authorities arrived on the scene.

The gang are said to have then fired shots at police before driving away in a stolen Porsche.

Fortunately, nobody was injured, with the BBC reporting a spokesman for West Ham to have said: “We are relieved to hear that Manuel and his wife were both unharmed.”

Pellegrini has been quick to praise local enforcement in Santiago for acting as quickly as they did, with their “quick and courteous” response acknowledged.

Pellegrini had been looking to make the most of his summer break before returning to management in the Premier League for 2018-19.

A man who guided Manchester City to title glory in 2014 has been handed a three-year contract at West Ham.

He was freed to fill that post after leaving Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune.

Pellegrini has been charged with the task of overseeing a reversal in fortune for the Hammers, with another relegation battle having engulfed the club last season.

David Moyes was able to steer them to safety, but he departed the London Stadium at the end of a difficult campaign.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

