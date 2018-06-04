This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury

The forward suffered a worrying injury in the Champions League final but has been included in Egypt’s 23-man squad.

By AFP Monday 4 Jun 2018, 12:23 PM
Salah scored 44 goals for Liverpool last season.
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA
Image: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah was included Monday in Egypt’s 2018 World Cup squad despite still undergoing treatment for a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, the Egyptian Football Association said.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the final in tears last month clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia in the hope of playing a role in Egypt’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

On Wednesday the federation said Salah would be out for “not more” than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt’s opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on 15 June.

Egypt then face Russia on 19 June and Saudi Arabia on 25 June.

© – AFP 2018

Leroy Sane left out of Germany’s World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut

De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly

AFP

