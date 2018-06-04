Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury

LIVERPOOL FORWARD MOHAMED Salah was included Monday in Egypt’s 2018 World Cup squad despite still undergoing treatment for a shoulder injury he suffered in the Champions League final, the Egyptian Football Association said.

Salah, who hit a stunning 44 goals for Liverpool last season in all competitions, was forced out of the final in tears last month clutching his left shoulder after being wrestled to the ground by Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos.

Salah has undergone treatment in Valencia in the hope of playing a role in Egypt’s first appearance in the World Cup since 1990.

On Wednesday the federation said Salah would be out for “not more” than three weeks, meaning he could miss Egypt’s opening World Cup Group A fixture against Uruguay on 15 June.

Egypt then face Russia on 19 June and Saudi Arabia on 25 June.

