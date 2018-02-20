  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 20 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

21 players to focus on Fitzgibbon final over hurling league this weekend

John McGrath, Tony Kelly and Donal Burke are among the high-profile players who won’t be involved with their counties.

By Kevin O'Brien Tuesday 20 Feb 2018, 12:31 PM
1 hour ago 3,194 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3861592

A NUMBER OF inter-county players will miss Allianz Hurling League action this weekend due to the Fitzgibbon Cup final.

pjimage John McGrath, Tony Kelly and Donal Burke Source: Inpho

UL and DCU clash in the Fitzgibbon final in Mallow on Saturday at 3pm, with both squads largely made up of inter-county talent.

With a full spate of hurling league games fixed for the following day, it was a possibility that some players could see action twice in the space of 24 hours.

However, most county managers have taken the considered approach to allow their UL and DCU players focus fully on the third-level decider this weekend.

UL are warm favourites to lift their sixth title on Saturday, with inter-county players from Clare, Limerick and Tipperary in Gary Kirby’s ranks.

Tipperary boss Michael Ryan said on Saturday that John McGrath, Jason Forde, Barry Heffernan and Paul Maher won’t be involved with the Premier against Kilkenny on Sunday.

Limerick’s John Kiely confirmed their five UL players – Seán Finn, Gearóid Hegarty, Tom Morrissey, Barry Murphy, Pat Ryan – won’t be traveling to Antrim for the Division 1B game.

John McGrath UL forward John McGrath Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

Clare have already secured a league quarter-final berth, and joint-manager Donal O’Connor indicated they’d be doing without Conor Cleary, David Fitzgerald, Tony Kelly and Ian Galvin for Sunday’s trip to Wexford Park.

On the DCU side of things, Dublin, Kilkenny, Waterford, Westmeath and Wexford are the counties affected.

Brian Cody said on Sunday that Conor Delaney and John Donnelly will be given a free pass for Kilkenny’s home game against Tipperary, while Dublin’s Eoghan O’Donnell, Donal Burke and Fergal Whitely will not be part of Pat Gilroy’s Dublin squad to play Galway.

Eoghan O'Donnell DCU and Dublin full-back Eoghan O'Donnell Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

Wexford have two players involved with Eoin Roche’s team – Paudie Foley and Aaron Maddock – while Waterford’s sole representative is Patrick Curran. It’s likely both counties will follow suit, although they haven’t confirmed it yet.

Last weekend UCD’s Conor McCarthy (Monaghan), Jack Barry and Barry O’Sullivan (both Kerry) were given Sunday off following their Sigerson Cup success 24 hours earlier.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘They didn’t think it was cruciate but they weren’t too sure what it was’

‘Keep them coming’: Con O’Callaghan hungry for more trophies as he starts 2018 with a bang

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
This Liverpool squad is the strongest I've ever worked with - Klopp
'I haven't seen him sad, even for one day'
Out-of-favour star returns as Leicester book place in FA Cup last 8
FOOTBALL
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Wigan to investigate pitch invasion after win over Manchester City
Rakitic: You wouldn't see Messi in the gym much
'Nothing happened in the tunnel' - Guardiola
IRELAND
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
Faletau misses out as Wales name starting XV to face Ireland
'It just doesn't feel like the other knee': O'Mahony's 2015 injury can't just be forgotten
Wales give 'green light' for returning stars Faletau, Halfpenny, Biggar and Williams
SIX NATIONS
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
2012 a fading memory as Irish rugby delivers major scrum progress
Fit-again Ringrose available for the Kings, but Leinster wait to hear Schmidt's call
'They'd have made me Prince of Wales after some games but beheaded me the next week'
WALES
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
Focus inwards as Ireland bid to end winless run against Wales
'These are players we'd love to see playing in Wales and playing in the red jersey'
Schmidt calls up Scannell, Cooney and Ringrose to Ireland's Six Nations squad

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie