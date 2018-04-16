  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 16 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Folau offered to quit but stands by homosexuality comments

The Australia and Waratahs full-back avoided punishment for the remarks.

By The42 Team Monday 16 Apr 2018, 6:17 PM
1 hour ago 5,476 Views 13 Comments
http://the42.ie/3961346
Waratahs and Australia full-back Israel Folau.
Waratahs and Australia full-back Israel Folau.
Waratahs and Australia full-back Israel Folau.

ISRAEL FOLAU STANDS by his controversial comments on homosexuality and revealed he offered to walk away from his Rugby Australia contract if his position was deemed to be untenable.

The Australia and Waratahs full-back avoided punishment for saying homosexuals should go to “hell” unless they “repent their sins and turn to God”.

Folau broke his silence in a lengthy PlayersVoice piece on Monday, saying he offered to quit and accusing Rugby Australia chief executive officer Raelene Castle of misrepresenting his position and remarks.

He wrote: “After we’d all talked, I told Raelene if she felt the situation had become untenable – that I was hurting Rugby Australia, its sponsors and the Australian rugby community to such a degree that things couldn’t be worked through – I would walk away from my contract, immediately.

“I feel I need to explain this part in more detail because at no stage over the past two weeks have I wanted that to happen. There have been things written about me angling to get a release from my Rugby Australia deal to pursue an NRL contract. That simply isn’t true. There have been rugby offers from the UK, Europe and Japan that are way above anything I could earn in Australia.

“This is not about money or bargaining power or contracts. It’s about what I believe in and never compromising that, because my faith is far more important to me than my career and always will be.

After the meeting I went home, turned on the TV and was really disappointed with some of the things that were said in the press conference. I felt Raelene misrepresented my position and my comments, and did so to appease other people, which is an issue I need to discuss with her and others at Rugby Australia.

“That aside, I hope Raelene and [Waratahs CEO] Andrew [Hore] appreciate my position, even if it differs with theirs.”

Folau stressed that he is not homophobic or bigoted but reinforced the comments he made on Instagram earlier this month.

He stated: “I do not know the person who asked the question [on Instagram], but that didn’t matter. I believed he was looking for guidance and I answered him honestly and from the heart. I know a lot of people will find that difficult to understand, but I believe the Bible is the truth and sometimes the truth can be difficult to hear.

“I think of it this way: you see someone who is about to walk into a hole and have the chance to save him. He might be determined to maintain his course and doesn’t want to hear what you have to say. But if you don’t tell him the truth, as unpopular as it might be, he is going to fall into that hole. What do you do?

In this case, we are talking about sin as the Bible describes it, not just homosexuality, which I think has been lost on a lot of people. There are many sins outlined in that passage from 1 Corinthians and I have been guilty of committing some of them myself.

“No man or woman is different from another – if you sin, which we all do, and do not repent and seek forgiveness, you will not inherit the kingdom of God.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

5 defining matches in Manchester City’s title-winning campaign>

Sligo midfielder scores from inside his own half – but should the goal have stood?>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
'If I had £20 spare I’d definitely put it on Scarlets beating Leinster and winning the whole thing'
FOOTBALL
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
Liverpool and Real Madrid told they have 'no chance' of landing Roma star
'It takes a lot of personality and courage to take that kind of penalty': Rodgers hails Dembele
'I've never been able to retain a title': Kompany already thinking of league defence
LEINSTER
Leinster rate O'Brien 50-50 for Scarlets, but Henshaw and Conan to train fully ahead of semi-final
Leinster rate O'Brien 50-50 for Scarlets, but Henshaw and Conan to train fully ahead of semi-final
Munster flex their muscles in Bloem', Italians do the job in Dublin and all your Pro14 highlights
Molony leads drive of Leinster fringe eager for taste of big days ahead
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally
On-loan Chelsea striker Batshuayi's World Cup in doubt after seeing season ended
MANCHESTER CITY
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'
Jose Mourinho: 'City won because they were the best team'
Man City crowned Premier League champions after United slip up to rock-bottom West Brom
Pep Guardiola will play golf as City await title

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie