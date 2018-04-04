Israel Folau in trouble again as he says 'God's plan' for gay people is to go to 'hell'

Australia's Israel Folau is in trouble again.

CONTROVERSIAL AUSTRALIAN STAR Israel Folau has sparked outrage once again with a social media comment stating gay people will go to “hell”.

Folau, a devout Christian who was vocal in his opposition of Australia’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage last year, is already facing a social media backlash after outlining his views on Instagram.

Folau initially posted a graphic of ‘God’s plan’, which one user replied to by asking what God’s plan was for gay people?

The 29-year-old, who plays his club rugby for the Waratahs, replied:

“HELL… Unless they repent their sins and turn to God.”

A Rugby Australia spokesman told the Sydney Morning Herald that Folau’s views “did not reflect the views” of the organisation.

The spokesman added:

“We support all forms of inclusion whether it’s sexuality, race or gender.”

Folau has won 62 caps for Australia but is out of contract at the end of the year.

