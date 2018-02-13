  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 13 February, 2018
France drop Teddy Thomas and a host of players for 'inappropriate behaviour'

Jacques Brunel has punished some of his squad for going out in Edinburgh.

By Murray Kinsella Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 3:00 PM
5 hours ago 25,209 Views 21 Comments
FRANCE COACH JACQUES Brunel has dropped a host of players from his Six Nations squad on account of their “inappropriate behaviour” after they went out in Edinburgh following Sunday’s 32-26 defeat to Scotland.

Les Bleus this afternoon confirmed a 31-man squad to prepare for the Six Nations clash with Italy on 23 February.

Teddy Thomas breaks free to score their first try Thomas has been dropped by France. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Star wing Teddy Thomas, centre Remi Lamerat, number eight Louis Picamoles, out-half Anthony Belleau, midfielder Jonathan Danty, locks Arthur Iturria and Félix Lambey, and flanker Alexandre Lapandry and Sekou Macalou have all been dropped.

A statement from the FFR says that Brunel decided to exclude “the players who went out after the defeat in Scotland” last weekend.

“Through this inappropriate behaviour, they did not respect their status as international players,” the brief statement continued.

Police Scotland yesterday stopped and questioned members of the French squad at Edinburgh Airport.

The players were spoken to as “potential witnesses” following an initial report of sexual assault, but Police Scotland confirmed that no crime had been committed.

Brunel has recalled François Trinh-Duc, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Kélian Galletier, Remy Grosso, Bernard le Roux and Romain Taofifenua to the national squad, while uncapped Castres back row Mathieu Babillot is also included.

The changes mean upheaval for the French, with Thomas having been in sensational form so far in the Six Nations – scoring three tries in two games.

The likes of Iturria and Lamerat have been important players too, while Belleau and Picamoles have featured off the bench.

France face Italy in Marseille on the evening of Friday 23 February.

France squad:

Mathieu Babbilot (Castres Olympique)
Mathieu Bastareaud (RC Toulon)
Lionel Beauxis (Lyon OU)
Eddy Ben Arous (Racing 92)
Hugo Bonneval (RC Toulon)
Yacouba Camara (Montpellier HR)
Camille Chat (Racing 92)
Henry Chavancy (Racing 92)
Baptiste Couilloud (Lyon OU)
Geoffrey Doumayrou (Stade Rochelais)
Benjamin Fall (Montpellier HR)
Gaël Fickou (Stade Toulousain)
Paul Gabrillagues (Stade Français Paris)
Kelian Galletier (Montpellier HR)
Cedate Gomes Sa (Racing 92)
Rémy Grosso (AS Clermont Auvergne)
Guilhem Guirado (captain) (RC Toulon)
Wenceslas Lauret (Racing 92)
Bernard le Roux (Racing 92)
Maxime Machenaud (Racing 92)
Geoffrey Palis (Castres Olympique)
Adrien Pelissie (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
Jefferson Poirot (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
Dany Priso (Stade Rochelais)
Baptiste Serin (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
Rabah Slimani (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
Romain Taofifenua (RC Toulon)
Marco Tauleigne (Union Bordeaux-Bègles)
François Trinh Duc (RC Toulon)
Sébastien Vahaamahina (ASM Clermont Auvergne)
Virimi Vakatawa (Racing 92)

Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

COMMENTS (21)

