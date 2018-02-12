French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

Updated 13.25

SCOTTISH POLICE SAY the members of the French rugby team who were stopped and questioned at Edinburgh Airport today were spoken to as â€˜potential witnessesâ€™ following an initial report of sexual assault, but that no crime has been committed.

Jacques Brunelâ€™s side were due to return to France today following their 32-26 Six Nations defeat against Scotland in Murrayfield yesterday.

ButÂ Lâ€™Equipe this morningÂ reported that the flight chartered for the squad was grounded on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport, and the FFR confirmed that several players had spoken to police.

In a statement issued to The42, Police Scotland said: