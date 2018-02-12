  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
French rugby players questioned as witnesses by Scottish police at Edinburgh Airport

Police Scotland say “no crime has been committed” following their inquiries.

By Sean Farrell Monday 12 Feb 2018, 1:25 PM
6 hours ago 34,511 Views 11 Comments
SCOTTISH POLICE SAY the members of the French rugby team who were stopped and questioned at Edinburgh Airport today were spoken to as â€˜potential witnessesâ€™ following an initial report of sexual assault, but that no crime has been committed.

Jacques Brunelâ€™s side were due to return to France today following their 32-26 Six Nations defeat against Scotland in Murrayfield yesterday.

ButÂ Lâ€™Equipe this morningÂ reported that the flight chartered for the squad was grounded on the tarmac at Edinburgh Airport, and the FFR confirmed that several players had spoken to police.

In a statement issued to The42, Police Scotland said:

Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed.

