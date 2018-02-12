Cipriani linked with moves to France and Japan after confirming Wasps departure

Cipriani is in his second spell with Wasps.

Cipriani is in his second spell with Wasps.

DANNY CIPRIANI HAS confirmed he will leave Wasps at the end of the season, with a number of clubs now set to vie for his signature as the 30-year-old weighs up his next move.

The out-half’s contract at the Ricoh Arena expires this summer and a move abroad to France or Japan, as has been reported, would effectively end any hopes of reviving his international career.

Cipriani was outstanding in Wasps’ Premiership win at Harlequins on Sunday and as well as being the subject of interest from France and Japan, two English clubs are also tracking his progress.

“Danny is moving on at the end of the year and we wish him well,” Wasps director of rugby Dai Young said.

“We would also like to thank him for all his efforts in a Wasps shirt. As he says, now this decision has been made public we can all concentrate on the really important three-and-a-half months of rugby which lies ahead.

“This begins for Danny, the rest of the squad and staff at the Ricoh on Sunday, where our focus is fully on the challenge presented by Exeter.”

Capped 14 times by England, Cipriani re-joined Wasps from Sale in 2016 having previously been with the club between 2006 and 2010 prior to spells in Australia with the Melbourne Rebels and at the AJ Bell Stadium with the Sharks.

He added: “I will be sad to leave Wasps, but my job is far from finished and I can promise the fans my absolute all until the end of the season as we tackle the mission ahead of us.

“I will now take some time to decide my next move.”

