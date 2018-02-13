  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far

32 tries into the 2018 Championship, we give you the cream that’s risen to the top.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 11:14 AM
1 hour ago 2,455 Views 4 Comments
BEFORE WE COMPLETELY turn the focus on round three, let’s sit back, take a breath, do all that mindfulness stuff and take stock of some of the gems the Six Nations has given us so far.

Two rounds in, we’ve seen 32 tries through six matches. Some of them were instantly forgettable, some of them regrettable and below are those we wish were edible. Dig in.

6. Anthony Watson v Italy

Found his range early in the early minutes in Rome by completing a slick set move, but starting on halfway and with an added fend, Watson’s second was an upgrade.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

5. Keith Earls v Italy

From Dan Leavy’s excellent steal to Bundee Aki’s step through the defensive line and Keith Earls’ electric pace. It does the heart good to see Ireland score on first-phase turnover ball.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

4. Jonny May v Wales

The first of two Jonny May tries against Warren Gatland’s side, but with all due respect for the Leicester wing’s pace, these scores are all about the assists.

May’s second against Wales comes thanks to a powerful Joe Launchbury carry topped off with a heart-breaker of an offload back inside. And prior to that, Owen Farrell puts himself in harm’s way of a freight train of a hit from Ross Moriarty while delaying a wide pass to the lock.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

3. Jonny May v Wales

Instant decision-making, flawless execution from Farrell.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

2. Teddy Thomas v Scotland

The Championship’s leading scorer at this early stage and all three of Teddy Thomas’ scores have been brilliant individual efforts. In our eyes, his best was the opener against Scotland, turning a loose pass into a shredded defence.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

1. Steff Evans (v Scotland)

Forwards, backs, replacements, offloads, delayed passes, speed, intent and an exceptional one-hand diving finish to touch down in the corner.

Source: Six Nations Rugby/YouTube

