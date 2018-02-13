A definitive ranking of the best Six Nations tries so far

BEFORE WE COMPLETELY turn the focus on round three, let’s sit back, take a breath, do all that mindfulness stuff and take stock of some of the gems the Six Nations has given us so far.

Two rounds in, we’ve seen 32 tries through six matches. Some of them were instantly forgettable, some of them regrettable and below are those we wish were edible. Dig in.

6. Anthony Watson v Italy

Found his range early in the early minutes in Rome by completing a slick set move, but starting on halfway and with an added fend, Watson’s second was an upgrade.

5. Keith Earls v Italy

From Dan Leavy’s excellent steal to Bundee Aki’s step through the defensive line and Keith Earls’ electric pace. It does the heart good to see Ireland score on first-phase turnover ball.

4. Jonny May v Wales

The first of two Jonny May tries against Warren Gatland’s side, but with all due respect for the Leicester wing’s pace, these scores are all about the assists.

May’s second against Wales comes thanks to a powerful Joe Launchbury carry topped off with a heart-breaker of an offload back inside. And prior to that, Owen Farrell puts himself in harm’s way of a freight train of a hit from Ross Moriarty while delaying a wide pass to the lock.

3. Jonny May v Wales

Instant decision-making, flawless execution from Farrell.

2. Teddy Thomas v Scotland

The Championship’s leading scorer at this early stage and all three of Teddy Thomas’ scores have been brilliant individual efforts. In our eyes, his best was the opener against Scotland, turning a loose pass into a shredded defence.

1. Steff Evans (v Scotland)

Forwards, backs, replacements, offloads, delayed passes, speed, intent and an exceptional one-hand diving finish to touch down in the corner.

