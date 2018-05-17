  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
No Martial or Lacazette in star-studded France squad

The pair have been excluded from Didier Deschamps’ squad.

By Steve O'Rourke Thursday 17 May 2018, 7:52 PM
1 hour ago 5,996 Views 9 Comments
Only Mbappe has made the World Cup squad from this trio.
Image: DPA/PA Images
Only Mbappe has made the World Cup squad from this trio.
Only Mbappe has made the World Cup squad from this trio.
Image: DPA/PA Images

DIDIER DESCHAMPS HAS named a very strong squad for this summer’s World Cup, but there’s no place for Anthony Martial or Alexandre Lacazette.

The Manchester United and Arsenal attackers have been sidelined after less than stellar club campaigns and there’s also no room on the plane to Russia for Dimitri Payet who limped out of Marseille’s Europa League final defeat to Atletico Madrid last night.

The squad does include five Premier League players with Hugo Lloris, Benjamin Mendy, N’Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud all selected by Deschamps.

Martial and Lacazette are, however, named among the reserves along with Crystal Palace defender Mamadou Sakho, Chelsea centre-back Kurt Zouma and Arsenal failure Mathieu Debuchy.

Les Bleus will play alongside Denmark, Peru and Australia in Group C.

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (PSG)

Defenders: Djibril Sidibé (AS Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Adil Rami (Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Thomas Lemar (AS Monaco)

Attackers: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea FC), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona), Nabil Fékir (Lyon), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).

Steve O'Rourke
