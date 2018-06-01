Another 66 keeps G-Mac in touch with sizzling Kaymer

GRAEME MCDOWELL IMPRESSED with a bogey-free, five-under par round of 66 at the Italian Open today, but it wasn’t enough to lead on a day when Martin Kaymer ate up the course in 63 shots.

Kaymer joined McDowell, Rafael Cabrera Bello and Danny Willett in a shared lead when he rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt on 16, and he followed it up with his fifth birdie of the back nine to move to -11, one clear heading into the weekend.

McDowell’s second consecutive 66 leaves him in a group of five hot on the heels of Kaymer at -10.

Thomas Pieters and Francesco Molinari are the other two players in joint second, with the Italian BMW PGA Championship winner making it four flawless rounds on the European Tour in succession.

Source: Andrew Redington

Padraig Harrington also shot a flawless 66, boosting him inside the cut line after an opening round of 71. Joining him for the weekend at Gardagolf Country Club is Paul Dunne.

Despite another bogey on 18, Dunne carded a second straight 69 to leave him on -4 and just inside the cut.

Robert Rock was in a three-way share for the overnight lead but slipped to seventh by carding a one-under 70, while Laurie Canter and Richard Sterne slipped to 17th by going one over.