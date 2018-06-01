This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 1 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

LeBron leaves news conference following Smith error questions

The King was in no mood to talk about his teammate’s late-game incident following Thursday’s game-one loss.

By The42 Team Friday 1 Jun 2018, 7:57 AM
1 hour ago 2,168 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4047739
Gutted: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.
Gutted: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.
Gutted: Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James.

Source: ESPN/YouTube

LEBRON JAMES WALKED out of his news conference after facing repeated questions about Cleveland Cavaliers team-mate JR Smith and his bizarre brain fade in the NBA Finals opener.

It was a night to forget for Smith, whose gaffe late on played a role in Cleveland’s 124-114 overtime defeat to the Golden State Warriors in Thursday’s game one.

The scores were tied 107-107 with 4.7 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter when George Hill missed his second free throw and Smith grabbed the offensive rebound before he ran the ball out past the three-point line in an apparent attempt to run out the clock.

James, who finished with 51 points, and his Cavs team-mates urged Smith to turn around and attack the basket, but it was too late as time expired.

Head coach Tyronn Lue said Smith thought the Cavs were ahead, while the veteran guard insisted he knew the scores were level in the Bay Area.

Facing the media after the Cavs were outscored 17-7 in OT, James told reporters: “We have to move on. This game is over and done with. We had our opportunities.

“I’ll never give up on JR Smith. I don’t give up on any of my players or team-mates. That doesn’t even need to be said.”

Pressed further by a reporter on Smith’s gaffe, James replied: “What do you mean what’s my version?”

Asked if Smith thought the game was tied or if the game was won, James said: “How do I know that?”

The reporter then asked if the pair discussed the incident and James responded: “No. I said no already.

“I knew we were down one. George Hill went up and made the first free throw. We got the offensive rebound. I thought we were all aware of what was going on.

“I don’t know what JR was thinking. I’m not sure what you’re asking.”

Questioned on Smith’s state of mind, James shook his head and said, “I don’t know his state of mind” before dropping the microphone and leaving.

LeBron scores 51 but Cavs lose Finals opener to Warriors after Smith mistake

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
Trump's 'illegal', 'unacceptable' steel and aluminium tariffs will kick in today, and US allies are not happy
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
FOOTBALL
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'A sad day for Real Madrid': Perez stunned by Zidane's exit
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
IRELAND
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
'It's still quite raw at the moment but I'm happy that I made the right decision'
Stander hopes Carbery's grace under pressure can push Munster to final step
Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'
PREMIER LEAGUE
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
5 contenders to replace Zinedine Zidane as Real Madrid boss
Wolves star Doherty honing in on Ireland starting berth after Premier League promotion
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie