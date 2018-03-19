GAA rescheduled fixture plan suffers setback as further postponements announced

THE GAA’S REVISED fixture schedule for a number of National League ties that were affected by bad weather has suffered another setback, as four more games have been postponed following pitch inspections.

Several games were called off on Sunday due to snowy conditions, and were rescheduled to go ahead later today.

But the GAA has since revealed that four of those fixtures have been postponed again after failing early morning pitch inspections, including the Division 2A hurling final between Westmeath and Carlow.

In football, the Division 2 meeting of Louth and Meath has also been called off, as have the Division 4 clashes between Waterford and Leitrim and Wiclow and Limerick.

The CCCC will confirm the refixture details of those league matches on Tuesday.

It was previously announced yesterday that two of today’s rescheduled hurling league quarter-finals were postponed due to unplayable pitches.

Dublin and Tipperary and the meeting of Wexford and Galway were both set to go ahead today after the original fixture was called off as a result of the weather.

But the GAA revealed later that evening that they were cancelled again due to snow lying on the pitches.

Those ties will be re-fixed for next weekend with the GAA’s CCCC set to confirm the fixture details on Tuesday.

There are three games still down for decision today:

Hurling

Division 1 Quarter-Finals

Offaly v Kilkenny, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 1.30pm

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

Football

Division 3

Offaly v Sligo, Bord na Móna O’Connor Park, 3.15pm

