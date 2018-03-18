Snow causes havoc again for GAA as 3 league finals now likely to be played in April

Updated 8pm

SNOW HAS AGAIN scuppered the GAA’s fixture plans with two of tomorrow’s hurling league quarter-finals postponed due to unplayable pitches.

No action between Galway and Wexford tomorrow. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

The match between Dublin and Tipperary and the meeting of Wexford and Galway were both originally scheduled for this afternoon but postponed this morning.

It was the planned to play the matches tomorrow afternoon at Parnell Park and Innovate Wexford Park respectively.

But the GAA have revealed this evening that they have been called off again due to snow lying on the pitches and will instead be re-fixed for next weekend with the GAA’s CCCC to confirm the fixture details on Tuesday.

Tipp v Dublin now called off altogether tomorrow (couldn't guarantee Semple Stadium as venue, still covered in snow and frost forecasted overnight). pic.twitter.com/Nd4KjzX4Nx — Tipperary GAA (@TipperaryGAA) March 18, 2018 Source: Tipperary GAA /Twitter

Àllianz Hurling Update : Wexford V Galway Quarter Final Called off until Next weekend of the 24th/25 March https://t.co/aHTiaRMpl1 via @officialwexgaa — Wexford GAA (@OfficialWexGAA) March 18, 2018 Source: Wexford GAA /Twitter

It adds to a scenario where the GAA are likely to have to play three league finals on the second weekend of April, a month that had been designated for club matches only in the 2018 fixtures calendar.

The postponements earlier this month due to snow had resulted in a revamped Division 4 fixture programme with the final pencilled in for the weekend of 7-8 April. Carlow qualified for that decider today when they clinched promotion with victory over Antrim.

Tears of joy, oh Lord, OH LORD what a day, what a day for our little County🇬🇳

Turlough, Stevie Poacher, every single last one of these players & management are so, so special HISTORY MAKERS 2018 #CARLOWRISING🇬🇳🇬🇳🇬🇳 pic.twitter.com/xe4CbsfvEB — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) March 18, 2018 Source: Carlow GAA /Twitter

But this weekend’s series of postponements will likely lead to the Division 1 hurling and Division 2 football deciders also taking place on that same weekend in April.

The re-fixture details for today’s Tipperary and Down game have yet to be announced but given both counties involvement in promotion and relegation issues in Division 2, that may be a standalone game next weekend with the last round of games in that division taking place at the same time on 31 March-1 April.

Three hurling league quarter-finals are fixed for tomorrow but the Wexford-Galway clash moving to next weekend means the semi-finals will likely go back to Easter weekend and the final being held the week after.

There are seven matches down for decision tomorrow afternoon:

Hurling

Division 1 quarter-finals

Offaly v Kilkenny, Tullamore, 1.30pm

Limerick v Clare, Gaelic Grounds, 4pm

Division 2A final

Westmeath v Carlow, Portlaoise, 2.30pm

Football

Division 2

Louth v Meath, Drogheda, 2pm

Division 3

Offaly v Sligo, Tullamore, 3pm

Division 4

Waterford v Leitrim, Ardmore, 2pm

Wicklow v Limerick, Aughrim, 2pm