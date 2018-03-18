  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Midfield duo star as Cork hurlers end losing run and Waterford suffer league relegation

Five points was the winning margin at Páirc Uí Rinn.

By Denis Hurley Sunday 18 Mar 2018, 5:41 PM
1 hour ago 3,046 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3912055

Cork 0-21
Waterford 1-13

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK NEVER TRAILED as they ensured Division 1A status for 2019 by getting the better of Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Tom Devine and Eoin Cadogan Cork's Eoin Cadogan and Waterord's Tom Devine in action today. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Having lost by three points to the Déise at Páirc Uí Chaoimh three weeks ago, the Rebels produced a more cohesive performance, led by the midfield pairing of Bill Cooper and Darragh Fitzgibbon, who scored seven points between them.

Cork were five points to the good inside 13 minutes, though Waterford had had an early Patrick Curran goal disallowed for an infringement in the small rectangle. When the visitors did get off the mark, it was with a goal, Patrick Curran converting a penalty after he had been fouled by Colm Spillane.

The goal didn’t fully kick-start their challenge though, and while Pauric Mahony contributed a pair of frees, Cork were able to add to their tally, with Dean Brosnan getting on the scoreboard before Patrick Horgan had their first from a free in injury time, making it 0-10 to 1-2.

Tadhg de Burca under pressure from Patrick Horgan Cork's Patrick Horgan battling with Waterford's Tadhg de Búrca. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Waterford had late points from Jamie Barron and Mikey Kearney to trail by just a goal at half-time and the sides traded scores in the third quarter, Waterford almost creating a goal chance but Kieran Bennett couldn’t get to Tom Devine’s ball across goal.

Fitzgibbon’s third point for Cork made it 0-14 to 1-7 on 47 and while Stephen Bennett replied, two more from Horgan put Cork five clear before Waterford sub Maurice Shanahan was sent off a minute after coming on, having clashed with Tim O’Mahony.

Maurice Shanahan is shown a red card A red card for Waterford's Maurice Shanahan in the second half of today's match. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Despite being a man down, Waterford did manage to eat into the lead, scoring four of the next five points, Stephen Bennett with two while sub Jake Dillon scored too, to come within two, 0-17 to 1-12.

Cork weren’t fazed and sub Daniel Kearney had two points while corner-back Colm Spillane landed a booming effort to ensure that they ran out four-point winners.

Stephen Bennett and Colm Spillane Cork's Colm Spillane contests a high ball against Waterford's Stephen Bennett. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-5 (0-3f), Bill Cooper 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Dean Brosnan 0-3 each, Daniel Kearney 0-2, Conor Lehane, Michael Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Alan Cadogan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-4 (0-2f), Stephen Bennett 0-3, Patrick Curran 1-0 (1-0 pen), Tommy Ryan 0-2, Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon, Mikey Kearney 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

14. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)
12. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)
10. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

Subs

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Cahalane (46)
18. Darren Browne (Kanturk) for O’Mahony (57-58, blood)
24. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields) for Brosnan (63)
26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Alan Cadogan (70)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)
3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)
4. Noel Connors (Passage)

20. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)
5. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)
7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)
18. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)
14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)
15. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)
13. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)
23. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)

Subs

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater) for Kieran Bennett (53)
21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore) for Kearney (55)
19. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Dunford (61)
22. Jake Dillon (De La Salle) for Curran (61)
24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) for Ryan (66)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)

