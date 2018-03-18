Midfield duo star as Cork hurlers end losing run and Waterford suffer league relegation

Cork 0-21

Waterford 1-13

Denis Hurley reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

CORK NEVER TRAILED as they ensured Division 1A status for 2019 by getting the better of Waterford at Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday afternoon.

Cork's Eoin Cadogan and Waterord's Tom Devine in action today. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Having lost by three points to the Déise at Páirc Uí Chaoimh three weeks ago, the Rebels produced a more cohesive performance, led by the midfield pairing of Bill Cooper and Darragh Fitzgibbon, who scored seven points between them.

Cork were five points to the good inside 13 minutes, though Waterford had had an early Patrick Curran goal disallowed for an infringement in the small rectangle. When the visitors did get off the mark, it was with a goal, Patrick Curran converting a penalty after he had been fouled by Colm Spillane.

The goal didn’t fully kick-start their challenge though, and while Pauric Mahony contributed a pair of frees, Cork were able to add to their tally, with Dean Brosnan getting on the scoreboard before Patrick Horgan had their first from a free in injury time, making it 0-10 to 1-2.

Cork's Patrick Horgan battling with Waterford's Tadhg de Búrca. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Waterford had late points from Jamie Barron and Mikey Kearney to trail by just a goal at half-time and the sides traded scores in the third quarter, Waterford almost creating a goal chance but Kieran Bennett couldn’t get to Tom Devine’s ball across goal.

Fitzgibbon’s third point for Cork made it 0-14 to 1-7 on 47 and while Stephen Bennett replied, two more from Horgan put Cork five clear before Waterford sub Maurice Shanahan was sent off a minute after coming on, having clashed with Tim O’Mahony.

A red card for Waterford's Maurice Shanahan in the second half of today's match. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Despite being a man down, Waterford did manage to eat into the lead, scoring four of the next five points, Stephen Bennett with two while sub Jake Dillon scored too, to come within two, 0-17 to 1-12.

Cork weren’t fazed and sub Daniel Kearney had two points while corner-back Colm Spillane landed a booming effort to ensure that they ran out four-point winners.

Cork's Colm Spillane contests a high ball against Waterford's Stephen Bennett. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-5 (0-3f), Bill Cooper 0-4, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Dean Brosnan 0-3 each, Daniel Kearney 0-2, Conor Lehane, Michael Cahalane, Colm Spillane, Alan Cadogan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: Pauric Mahony 0-4 (0-2f), Stephen Bennett 0-3, Patrick Curran 1-0 (1-0 pen), Tommy Ryan 0-2, Tadhg de Búrca, Jamie Barron, Jake Dillon, Mikey Kearney 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Eoin Cadogan (Douglas)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

14. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

12. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

13. Alan Cadogan (Douglas)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

10. Michael Cahalane (Bandon)

Subs

20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Cahalane (46)

18. Darren Browne (Kanturk) for O’Mahony (57-58, blood)

24. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields) for Brosnan (63)

26. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own) for Alan Cadogan (70)

Waterford

1. Stephen O’Keeffe (Ballygunner)

2. Shane Fives (Tourin)

3. Barry Coughlan (Ballygunner)

4. Noel Connors (Passage)

20. Kieran Bennett (Ballysaggart)

5. Tadhg de Búrca (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg)

7. Philip Mahony (Ballygunner)

8. Jamie Barron (Fourmilewater)

18. Colin Dunford (Colligan)

11. Pauric Mahony (Ballygunner)

14. Stephen Bennett (Ballysaggart)

15. Mikey Kearney (Ballyduff Upper)

12. Tom Devine (Modeligo)

13. Patrick Curran (Dungarvan)

23. Tommy Ryan (Tallow)

Subs

9. Conor Gleeson (Fourmilewater) for Kieran Bennett (53)

21. Maurice Shanahan (Lismore) for Kearney (55)

19. Brian O’Halloran (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg) for Dunford (61)

22. Jake Dillon (De La Salle) for Curran (61)

24. Michael Walsh (Stradbally) for Ryan (66)

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow)