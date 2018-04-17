  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 17 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Extra games but no extra live TV coverage - GAA sticking with plan for 2018 season

There will be 45 games televised between the football and hurling championship this summer.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 5:06 PM
1 hour ago 1,633 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3962965

NEW GAA DIRECTOR-General Tom Ryan has confirmed that there will not be an increase in live television coverage this summer despite the addition of games to football and hurling championships.

A view of a TV camera 45 live senior inter-county games will be televised this summer. Source: Cathal Noonan/INPHO

The appointment of Carlow native Ryan to succeed Páraic Duffy was rubber-stamped last month and he spoke today at Croke Park in his first media briefing since filling his new role.

Ryan stated that the GAA intend to keep with plans to broadcast 45 live games this summer between RTÉ and Sky Sports, which will mean several games will not be televised in a summer that sees the introduction of the Super 8s in football and round-robin formats in the Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships.

“We’re going to stick with the existing structure of things. We’re happy with how the arrangement has worked up to now and we’re not looking at changing the nuts and bolts of the arrangement until that comes up for renewal.”

Ryan previously served as the GAA’s Director of Finance for the last 11 years and feels that he deserves time to make his mark rather than being judged as an insider who will not tackle real issues.

Tom Ryan The GAA's Director-General Tom Ryan. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“I think it’s probably a little unfair to reach those conclusions before somebody has even started in the position but it’s up to me and it’s incumbent upon me to make my mark on the thing while I’m there.

“I am an insider to the extent that I have worked here for the last, whatever it is, 10 or 11 years, but I think that’s not necessarily and shouldn’t be presented as an impediment to getting things done or achieving things or to perhaps changing things.

“I’d like to think that I have a little bit of insight into how the GAA works and how change can be brought about in an organisation that is I suppose, of its nature it is inherently conservative but that’s not a bad thing and I have vision to the extent that I think I’m in a good position that I work at both ends of the spectrum if you like.

“I’m here trying to do my best from nine to whatever time it tends to be in the evening time in a day job and I’m also trying to do my best in a small or medium-sized club (Faughs hurling club in Dublin where he coaches and is club treasurer) that faces all of the issues that every club in the Association faces in terms of participation, in terms of retaining players, in terms of fixtures. It’s not really what I say, it’s what I do that’s going to count.

“The thinking I will bring to it is not purely financial. It’s not even financial at all and I have a little job of work to do to distance myself from that financial debate and those financial questions and you will see that hopefully happening over the course of the next months ahead.”

Tom Ryan Tom Ryan and GAA President John Horan at today's media briefing. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Ryan will be focusing on the impending championship season as the GAA will be getting accustomed to new championship structures but he is conscious of club issues that must be tackled.

“Fixtures are the buzzword in terms of the club player. To espouse a predictable and reasonable and fair and balanced programme for club players is not an unreasonable position for anyone to adopt

“I think the Association has made strides towards that in recent years, more recently with the changes that we have brought about to the championship structure, I think we’ll see the results of that as this three-year programme unfolds. We will be able to gauge the merits of how that has worked.

“Quite apart from fixtures there is the question of emphasis in total in that the county game does predominate, it captures most of the attention, most of the resources, most of the time, and you would like to see over the course of the coming years where some of that balance is addressed a little bit and I don’t just mean in the context of players but also volunteers and club officers and officials who are keeping the show on the road.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Comer, McCarthy, Forde and Cleary amongst the inter-county stars honoured in Sigerson and Fitzgibbon teams of the year

Tipperary and Limerick ring the changes as they aim to revive Munster minor football season

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
O'Donoghue a doubt for Racing, but Earls set to return to Munster training
'We need to see if we have learned those lessons, so it's a huge week for us'
Prospect of an all-Irish Champions Cup final thrilling for Munster and Leinster fans
FOOTBALL
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
Real Madrid icon Raul to begin coaching badges alongside Barca great Xavi
'The journey is better than the end' – De Bruyne delighted with City campaign
David Moyes surprised by Joe Hart error
WEST BROMWICH ALBION
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Man United stars face axe as Jose Mourinho fumes
Where do Manchester City stand among the Premier League's greatest teams?
McClean: 'It helps when you go out on the pitch knowing what you're doing'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
Shelbourne appoint former Ireland U21 international and ex-Villa scout as new Head of Recruitment
'How can Southgate go away and feel he can trust Joe Hart in an England jersey again?'
Marcos Alonso charged by FA for nasty tackle on Shane Long
MANCHESTER CITY
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
Liverpool confirmed to face Man United in second biggest stadium in the world
5 defining matches in Manchester City's title-winning campaign
After claiming the title, Man City on course to break Chelsea's record Premier League points tally

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie