Tipperary and Limerick ring the changes as they aim to revive Munster minor football season

BOTH TIPPERARY AND Limerick have made changes as they seek to get their Electric Ireland Munster minor football campaigns back on track tomorrow night.

Tipperary lost out by 1-15 to 0-4 against Kerry last week in their quarter-final tie while Limerick were defeated 3-13 to 2-9 by Clare.

They meet in a play-off tie tomorrow in Newcastlewest at 6.30pm with the winners advancing to face Waterford next week and the victors there will bag the last semi-final spot on offer.

Tipperary make a single change as Gavin Meagher comes in at centre-back with positional switches seeing Kevin Hayes go to wing-forward, Devon Ryan to centre-forward and Alan Flannery makes way.

There are three alterations to the Limerick side with Luke Gammell introduced at wing-back while Dylan Moloney and Darren Kearns are both named to start in the half-forward line.

Tipperary

1. Callan Scully (Nenagh Éire Óg)

2. Tommy McDonagh (Cahir)

3. Shane Lowe (Moyne-Templetuohy)

4. Christy McDonagh (Cahir)

5. Mark O’Meara (Grangemockler-Ballyneale) (captain)

6. Gavin Meagher (Inane Rovers)

7. Johnny Ryan (Arravale Rovers)

8. Billy Murphy (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)

9. Keith Ryan (Upperchurch-Drombane)

10. Max Hackett (Moycarkey-Borris)

11. Devon Ryan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

12. Kevin Hayes (Moycarkey-Borris)

13. Kyle Shelly (Moycarkey-Borris)

14. Christy English (Ballyporeen)

15. Eddie Daly (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

Subs

16. Cian O’Mahony (Ardfinnan)

17. Kevin Moore (Inane Rovers)

18. Donagh Hickey (Arracvale Rovers)

19. Alan Flannery (Galtee Rovers)

20. Conor Whelan (Mullinahone)

21. Rhys Byron (Galtee Rovers)

22. Jamie Holloway (Carrick Swan)

23. John O’Sullivan (Galtee Rovers)

24. Seán O’Connor (Clonmel Commercials)

Limerick

1. Kevin Walsh (Ballysteen)

2. Michael O’Hanrahan (Monaleen)

3. Craig Carew (Claughaun)

4. Shane Bradshaw (Pallasgreen)

5. Darragh O’Keeffe (Kilpeacon)

6. Tim Lyons (Croom)

7. Luke Gammell (Ballysteen)

8. James Molyneaux (Dromcollogher/Broadford)

9. John Hayes (St Kieran’s – captain)

10. Brian Foley (Newcastlewest)

11. Dylan Moloney (St Kieran’s)

12. Darren Kearns (St Senan’s)

13. Paul O’Shaughnessy (Ballysteen)

14. Eoin Murphy (Fr Casey’s)

15. Patrick Gallagher (Rathkeale)

Subs

16. Ronan McElligott (Mungret/St Paul’s

17. Ruadhan O’Connor (Newcastlewest)

18. Ryan O’Connell (Fr Casey’s)

19. Luke Scannell (Fr Casey’s)

20. Padraig Mulcahy (Bruff)

21. Andrew McMahon (St Patrick’s)

22. Keith O’Kelly (Granagh/Ballingarry)

23. Luke Gleeson (Newcastlewest)

24. Kevin Guina (St Kieran’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!