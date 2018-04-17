  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Comer, McCarthy, Forde and Cleary amongst the inter-county stars honoured in Sigerson and Fitzgibbon teams of the year

UCD and UL were this season’s third-level champions.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 17 Apr 2018, 12:00 PM
59 minutes ago 1,529 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3962221

THIRD-LEVEL CHAMPIONS UCD and UL lead the way in the teams selected to honour the standout players in this year’s Sigerson and Fitzgibbon Cups.

pjimage Comer, McCarthy, Forde and Cleary were all recognised. Source: INPHO

Champions UCD have five players in the Sigerson selection with four players from runners-up NUI Galway included.

Galway’s Damien Comer, Monaghan’s Conor McCarthy, Kerry’s Jack Barry, Tipperary’s Liam Casey and Tyrone’s Mark Bradley are amongst the inter-county footballers named.

In hurling there are seven players from kingpins UL selected with beaten finalists DCU having four players included on the side.

Clare’s Conor Cleary, Tipperary duo Jason Forde and John McGrath, Kilkenny’s John Donnelly and Dublin’s Eoghan O’Donnell are some of the hurlers selected.

Stephen Coen lifts The Sigerson Cup UCD celebrate their Sigerson Cup final win over NUI Galway.

John McGrath lifts the cup UL captain John McGrath lifts the Fitzgibbon Cup after their final victory over DCU. Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Rising Stars Football Team 2017

1. Tadhg O’Malley (Galway – NUI Galway)

2. Andrew McGowan (Dublin – Dublin IT)
3. Brian Power (Meath – Dublin IT)
4. Sean Mulkerrin (Galway – NUI Galway)

5. Conor Mullally (Dublin – UCD)
6. Gareth McKinless (Derry – UUJ)
7. Michael McKernan (Tyrone – UUJ)

8. Jack Barry (Kerry – UCD)
9. Liam Casey (Tipperary – UCD)

10. Enda Tierney (Galway – NUI Galway)
11. Conor McCarthy (Monaghan – UCD)
12. Liam Carey (Kerry – Mary Immaculate College)

13. Mark Bradley (Tyrone – UUJ)
14. Damien Comer (Galway – NUI Galway)
15. Evan O’Carroll (Laois – UCD)

Rising Stars Hurling Team 2017

1. David McCarthy (Limerick – UL)

2. Conor Cleary (Clare – UL)
3. Eoghan O’Donnell (Dublin – DCU DE)
4. Seán Finn (Limerick – UL)

5. Gearóid Hegarty (Limerick – UL)
6. Brian Hogan (Tipperary – Maynooth University)
7. David Fitzgerald (Clare – UL)

8. Colin Dunford (Laois – Carlow IT)
9. Joe O’Connor (Wexford – DCU DE)

10. John Donnelly (Kilkenny – DCU DE)
11. Martin Kavanagh (Carlow – Carlow IT)
12. Donal Burke (Dublin – DCU DE)

13. Niall O’Brien (Westmeath – Dublin IT)
14. Jason Forde (Tipperary – UL)
15. John McGrath (Tipperary – UL)

