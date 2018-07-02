GAA announce fixture details for this weekend's football and hurling games

THE CCCC HAVE confirmed fixture details for the All-Ireland SFC round 4 qualifiers and All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals taking place this weekend.

On Saturday evening, O’Moore Park in Portlaoise will host the double-header of Armagh v Roscommon (3pm) and Cork v Tyrone (5pm) in round 4 of the football qualifiers, with the later game televised live on Sky Sports.

At 7pm on Saturday, Sky will broadcast the clash at Pairc Tailteann between Fermanagh and Kildare.

The qualifier meeting of Laois and Monaghan is down for decision at Pairc Tailteann on Sunday at 2pm.

On the hurling front, the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals have also been confirmed for Saturday evening, with Carlow hosting Limerick at Netwatch Cullen Park, while Wexford travel to TEG Cusack Park in Mullingar to take on Westmeath. Both games throw-in at 7pm.

The GAA also confirmed the Leinster SHC final replay is heading to Thurles on Sunday.

Saturday, 7 July

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 4

Armagh v Roscommon, O’Moore Park, 3pm

Cork v Tyrone, O’Moore Park, 5pm (Live on Sky Sports)

Fermanagh v Kildare, Pairc Tailteann, 7pm (Live on Sky Sports)

All-Ireland SHC preliminary quarter-finals

Carlow v Limerick, Netwatch Cullen Park, 7pm

Westmeath v Wexford, TEG Cusack Park, 7pm

Sunday, 8 July

All-Ireland MHC quarter-final round 1

Galway v Limerick, Semple Stadium, 1pm

All-Ireland SFC qualifiers round 4

Laois v Monaghan, Pairc Tailteann, 2pm

Leinster SHC final replay

Galway v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 3pm (Live on RTÉ)

