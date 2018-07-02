Do you agree with the man-of-the-match award winners from this weekend's GAA action?

Cillian Buckley, Gearóid McKiernan, Séamus Harnedy and Paul Cribbin all got the nod for the awards this week.

Cillian Buckley, Gearóid McKiernan, Séamus Harnedy and Paul Cribbin all got the nod for the awards this week.

THERE WERE FOUR winners of the man-of-the-match awards on offer during this weekend’s feast of GAA action.

Following an extraordinary stand-off with the GAA over the right to host their All-Ireland SFC qualifier with Mayo, Kildare’s Paul Cribbin picked up the Sky man-of-the-match gong on Saturday to cap off an incredible week for the county.

The Johnstownbridge man posted four points from play on the way to a thrilling victory over the 2017 All-Ireland finalists, which sees Kildare go on to face Fermanagh next weekend following this morning’s draw.

Sky also aired the qualifier clash between Tyrone and Cavan this weekend, with towering midfielder Gearóid McKiernan picking up the man-of-the-match award after his side were narrowly defeated.

McKiernan starred as Cavan produced a strong surge in the second half, and finished the tie with a personal tally of 0-4 (0-2f).

Provincial hurling finals were in focus on Sunday, with Cork retaining their Munster crown while Kilkenny and Galway proved to be inseparable in the Leinster final and will have to reconvene for the replay in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Source: RTÉ Player

Cork captain Séamus Harnedy, along with teammate Darragh Fitzgibbon and Clare forward John Conlon were all considered for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match award, but it was Harnedy who was selected in the end.

The St Ita’s attacker contributed an impressive 1-4 from play, including a crucial second-half goal as Cork rallied from eight points down to storm to victory.

Source: RTÉ Player

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley also secured the preference of the Sunday Game panel of Anthony Daly, Ann-Marie Hayes and Jackie Tyrrell for his performance in the Leinster SHC final.

His defensive display saw him beat off competition from fellow teammate Padraig Walsh and Galway’s Niall Burke.

Do you agree with the selections from this weekend’s games? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!