This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Monday 2 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Do you agree with the man-of-the-match award winners from this weekend's GAA action?

There were plenty of star performances during a busy weekend of championship games across hurling and football.

By Sinead Farrell Monday 2 Jul 2018, 3:40 PM
20 minutes ago 836 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4103989
Cillian Buckley, Gearóid McKiernan, Séamus Harnedy and Paul Cribbin all got the nod for the awards this week.
Image: Photojoiner.net
Cillian Buckley, Gearóid McKiernan, Séamus Harnedy and Paul Cribbin all got the nod for the awards this week.
Cillian Buckley, Gearóid McKiernan, Séamus Harnedy and Paul Cribbin all got the nod for the awards this week.
Image: Photojoiner.net

THERE WERE FOUR winners of the man-of-the-match awards on offer during this weekend’s feast of GAA action.

Following an extraordinary stand-off with the GAA over the right to host their All-Ireland SFC qualifier with Mayo, Kildare’s Paul Cribbin picked up the Sky man-of-the-match gong on Saturday to cap off an incredible week for the county.

The Johnstownbridge man posted four points from play on the way to a thrilling victory over the 2017 All-Ireland finalists, which sees Kildare go on to face Fermanagh next weekend following this morning’s draw.

Sky also aired the qualifier clash between Tyrone and Cavan this weekend, with towering midfielder Gearóid McKiernan picking up the man-of-the-match award after his side were narrowly defeated.

McKiernan starred as Cavan produced a strong surge in the second half, and finished the tie with a personal tally of 0-4 (0-2f).

Provincial hurling finals were in focus on Sunday, with Cork retaining their Munster crown while Kilkenny and Galway proved to be inseparable in the Leinster final and will have to reconvene for the replay in Semple Stadium on Sunday.

Cork MOTM Source: RTÉ Player

Cork captain Séamus Harnedy, along with teammate Darragh Fitzgibbon and Clare forward John Conlon were all considered for the Sunday Game man-of-the-match award, but it was Harnedy who was selected in the end.

The St Ita’s attacker contributed an impressive 1-4 from play, including a crucial second-half goal as Cork rallied from eight points down to storm to victory.

Leinster MOTM Source: RTÉ Player

Kilkenny’s Cillian Buckley also secured the preference of the Sunday Game panel of Anthony Daly, Ann-Marie Hayes and Jackie Tyrrell for his performance in the Leinster SHC final.

His defensive display saw him beat off competition from fellow teammate Padraig Walsh and Galway’s Niall Burke.

Do you agree with the selections from this weekend’s games? Let us know.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Brian Cody on Michael Bublé: ‘He was a good hurler in his time’

How the Super 8s are shaping up after this morning’s GAA football qualifier draw

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Croatia prevail on penalties to book World Cup quarter-final spot as Danes exit
Iniesta announces international retirement following Spain's World Cup exit
As it happened: Croatia vs Denmark, World Cup last-16
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
Salah's new deal 'speaks very loudly' of Liverpool's ambitions - Klopp
England don't 'frighten' us - Colombia goalkeeper Ospina
Hierro attempts to shoulder blame for Spain's meek World Cup exit
ARGENTINA
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park
Stephen Kenny plays down speculation about key Dundalk player's potential departure
Former Premier League defender set for Cork City debut
WORLD CUP 2018
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
Russia stun Spain on penalties as hosts progress to World Cup quarter-finals
As it happened: Spain vs Russia, World Cup last-16
Diego Maradona's blatant disregard for the rules and more of this week's best sportswriting

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie