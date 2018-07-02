Kildare to meet Fermanagh, Cork to face Tyrone - here's the latest GAA football qualifier draw

Cork, Tyrone, Kildare and Fermanagh all in action next weekend.

AFTER BEATING THE All-Ireland finalists of the last two years, Kildare’s next qualifier task is a clash with Fermanagh next weekend after this morning’s draw.

The Lilywhites saw off Mayo in a thrilling clash on Saturday and will now meet the Ulster finalists Fermanagh in Round 4 of the All-Ireland senior football championship next weekend. The counties previously clashed in 2008 in a Round 3 qualifier which saw Kildare triumph by 0-11 to 0-5.

Tyrone, winners over Cavan on Saturday, will take on Cork in a repeat of the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final which saw the Rebels triumph.

Monaghan, victors over Leitrim at the weekend, will now meet Laois. When the counties met in the 2012 football championship, Laois emerged victorious 2-12 to 0-12 in Portlaoise.

For Armagh, who defeated Clare at home on Saturday, it’s Roscommon who are next up. Their 2014 championship tie saw Armagh win out 1-17 to 1-12 in Dr Hyde Park.

The fixture details will be confirmed this afternoon with the matches set to take place at neutral venues next weekend, 7-8 July. Croke Park will not be an option to stage games as Michael Buble is playing at the stadium next Saturday.

All Round 4 matches will be required to finish on the day under the new championship protocols.

All-Ireland Round 4 Qualifier Draw

Kildare v Fermanagh

Laois v Monaghan

Cork v Tyrone

Roscommon v Armagh

