Michael Bublé concert means Leinster hurling final replay heading to Thurles

Semple Stadium is the venue for the rematch of Galway and Kilkenny.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 6:22 PM
1 hour ago 6,874 Views 29 Comments
http://the42.ie/4102859

GALWAY AND KILKENNY are heading to Semple Stadium next weekend for the Leinster SHC final replay.

Michael Donoghue with Brian Cody after the game Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The game takes place on Sunday in Thurles at 3pm, the Leinster Council have confirmed.

The sides played out an entertaining 0-18 to 0-18 draw earlier today in the provincial decider as three late Kilkenny scores denied Galway their second provincial crown on the trot.

Croke Park is unavailable for the replay because Canadian singer Michael Bublé is playing a concert at the venue on Saturday night, so the Leinster final will be played in a Munster venue for the first time in history.

There are sure to be question marks over the GAA’s decision to host concerts at Croke Park during the busiest time of the inter-county calendar over the coming days.

Last August, Dublin football manager Jim Gavin criticised the practice of hosting gigs at the venue during the championship.

“I just think they have to have a look at the schedule,” Gavin stated. “It’s a stadium built for Gaelic games, first and foremost. That has to be the priority.

“That’s for Croke Park to reflect on, to impart management and leadership within the GAA, to say what’s right for the games.”

THE CANADIAN PRESS 2018-06-26 Michael Bublé Source: DARRYL DYCK

Earlier this year, the Waterford hurlers elected to use Nowlan Park in Kilkenny as their home venue for the Munster SHC but it was turned down by the Munster Council as it was outside the province.

The Leinster Council have confirmed Thurles is the venue for the rematch, but further details will be announced on Monday.

