This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Galway survive Dublin comeback to maintain winning run on the way back to Leinster final

Dublin battled back from seven points down to take the lead but Micheál Donoghue’s side showed their experience to clinch the win.

By Declan Rooney Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 9:29 PM
1 hour ago 3,994 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062651
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Galway 0-26

Dublin 2-19

Declan Rooney reporting at Pearse Stadium

GALWAY SHOWED THEY are primed to win back-to-back Leinster hurling titles for the first time in their history but Micheál Donoghue’s side had to fight all the way to claim a fourth win of the round robin stages against Dublin at Pearse Stadium.

Two goals from substitute Paul Winters in the second-half had actually given Dublin the lead, which they held until six minutes from time, but David Burke and Flynn got Galway over the line.

The defending champions had already secured their spot in the 1 July decider after wins over Offaly, Kilkenny and Wexford, but stretching their unbeaten run, while trying out a few new combinations will be satisfying for manager Micheál Donoghue.

This was the first championship game of no importance of the summer, and a tepid opening half saw Galway work their way to a comfortable seven-point lead.

Joseph Cooney wasted little time starting the scoring for the Tribesmen, and after Paul Ryan hit Dublin’s first point – he had already missed a free and was relieved of the duties before the break – Seán Loftus and Conor Whelan gave Galway a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the sixth minute.

With Fiontán McGibb impressive up front Dublin kept in touch with Ryan and Rian McBride on target, but the home side hit four in a row between the 15th and 20th minutes to take control.

While he didn’t score in the opening half Niall Burke made an impact – he was one of four changes to the starting line-up – and it was his quick free in the 16th minute that gave Joseph Cooney and easy score for the Tribesmen.

Ryan and Danny Sutcliffe hit back to Dublin to trim the lead to three points, but with Ryan off target with a couple of frees, Galway hit four more points without reply to work their way into a 0-16 to 0-9 lead.

This game looked to be petering out into a straight forward Galway vitory, but Dublin emerged for the second half with a real pep in their step.

Points from a Rian McBride sideline cut and Cian Boland was the perfect start, and when Skehill missed a long delivery half-time sub Paul Winters squeezed the ball over the line from a tight angle.

Dublin still trailed by three point though, but by the 48thminute they were ahead.

Flynn’s free settled Galway after the goal, but they failed to make a further impact on the back of that score. Instead Gilroy’s side hit their second goal of the game and once more Galway looked suspect at the back.

It was Jake Malone’s long delivery into space that freed Winters, but when the Galway defence opened up in front of him he buried a blistering shot into the roof of Skehill’s net.

Still a point behind, it fell to goalkeeper Alan Nolan landed to give Dublin the lead with two long range frees .

Despite Flynn edging Galway ahead again, a Treacy free and a long range Rian McBride point pushed Dublin clear again, but two late points from David Burke and Flynn’s frees rescued Galway.

Scorers for Galway: Jason Flynn 0-11 (0-9f); Joseph Cooney 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-3, Padraig Mannion 0-3; Conor Cooney 0-2, David Burke 0-2; Sean Loftus 0-1, Cathal Mannion 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 2-1; David Treacy 0-4 (0-3f), Ryan McBride 0-4 (0-1 sl); Paul Ryan 0-3 (0-3f); Alan Nolan 0-2 (2f); Danny Sutcliffe 0-1, Jake Malone 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1, James Madden 0-1, Cian Boland 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)
12. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

Subs:

23. Eanna Burke (St Thomas’) for Loftus (43),
18. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’) for Killeen (50),
26. Davy Glennon (Mullagh) for C Cooney (68),
21. Padraig Brehony (Tynagh Abbey/Duniry) for J Cooney (73).

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)
3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)
4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)
6. Sean Moran (Cuala)
7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Ryan McBride (St Vincent’s)
9. Tomas Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)
11. Fiontan McGibb (Setanta)
12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

13. David Treacy (Cuala)
14. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)
15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs:

23. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra) for Connolly (35),
25. Paul Winters (St Brigid’s) for Ryan (35),
24. Cian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Boland (47),
19. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McGibb (65),
21. John McCaffrey (Lucan Sarsfields) for McBride (73).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Kilkenny come from 9 points down to win thriller against Wexford and reach Leinster final

Paul Rouse begins Offaly reign with convincing eight-point qualifier win over Antrim

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Declan Rooney
@decrooney
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
HURLING
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
Sky Sports issue statement after delay in coverage of hurling clash between Kilkenny and Wexford
Galway survive Dublin comeback to maintain winning run on the way back to Leinster final
As It Happened: Kilkenny v Wexford, Galway v Dublin - Saturday hurling match tracker
AUSTRALIA
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
The Rugby Show: Reaction from Brisbane after Ireland buckle against Australia
Player ratings as Ireland taste defeat for first time in 15 months
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie