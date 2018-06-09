Galway survive Dublin comeback to maintain winning run on the way back to Leinster final

Galway 0-26

Dublin 2-19

Declan Rooney reporting at Pearse Stadium

GALWAY SHOWED THEY are primed to win back-to-back Leinster hurling titles for the first time in their history but Micheál Donoghue’s side had to fight all the way to claim a fourth win of the round robin stages against Dublin at Pearse Stadium.

Two goals from substitute Paul Winters in the second-half had actually given Dublin the lead, which they held until six minutes from time, but David Burke and Flynn got Galway over the line.

The defending champions had already secured their spot in the 1 July decider after wins over Offaly, Kilkenny and Wexford, but stretching their unbeaten run, while trying out a few new combinations will be satisfying for manager Micheál Donoghue.

This was the first championship game of no importance of the summer, and a tepid opening half saw Galway work their way to a comfortable seven-point lead.

Joseph Cooney wasted little time starting the scoring for the Tribesmen, and after Paul Ryan hit Dublin’s first point – he had already missed a free and was relieved of the duties before the break – Seán Loftus and Conor Whelan gave Galway a 0-3 to 0-1 lead by the sixth minute.

With Fiontán McGibb impressive up front Dublin kept in touch with Ryan and Rian McBride on target, but the home side hit four in a row between the 15th and 20th minutes to take control.

While he didn’t score in the opening half Niall Burke made an impact – he was one of four changes to the starting line-up – and it was his quick free in the 16th minute that gave Joseph Cooney and easy score for the Tribesmen.

Ryan and Danny Sutcliffe hit back to Dublin to trim the lead to three points, but with Ryan off target with a couple of frees, Galway hit four more points without reply to work their way into a 0-16 to 0-9 lead.

This game looked to be petering out into a straight forward Galway vitory, but Dublin emerged for the second half with a real pep in their step.

Points from a Rian McBride sideline cut and Cian Boland was the perfect start, and when Skehill missed a long delivery half-time sub Paul Winters squeezed the ball over the line from a tight angle.

Dublin still trailed by three point though, but by the 48thminute they were ahead.

Flynn’s free settled Galway after the goal, but they failed to make a further impact on the back of that score. Instead Gilroy’s side hit their second goal of the game and once more Galway looked suspect at the back.

It was Jake Malone’s long delivery into space that freed Winters, but when the Galway defence opened up in front of him he buried a blistering shot into the roof of Skehill’s net.

Still a point behind, it fell to goalkeeper Alan Nolan landed to give Dublin the lead with two long range frees .

Despite Flynn edging Galway ahead again, a Treacy free and a long range Rian McBride point pushed Dublin clear again, but two late points from David Burke and Flynn’s frees rescued Galway.

Scorers for Galway: Jason Flynn 0-11 (0-9f); Joseph Cooney 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-3, Padraig Mannion 0-3; Conor Cooney 0-2, David Burke 0-2; Sean Loftus 0-1, Cathal Mannion 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: Paul Winters 2-1; David Treacy 0-4 (0-3f), Ryan McBride 0-4 (0-1 sl); Paul Ryan 0-3 (0-3f); Alan Nolan 0-2 (2f); Danny Sutcliffe 0-1, Jake Malone 0-1, Sean Moran 0-1, James Madden 0-1, Cian Boland 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Paul Killeen (Tynagh-Abbey/Duniry)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. Aidan Harte (Gort)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

8. Sean Loftus (Turloughmore)

9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

11. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

12. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

15. Jason Flynn (Tommy Larkins)

Subs:

23. Eanna Burke (St Thomas’) for Loftus (43),

18. Shane Cooney (St Thomas’) for Killeen (50),

26. Davy Glennon (Mullagh) for C Cooney (68),

21. Padraig Brehony (Tynagh Abbey/Duniry) for J Cooney (73).

Dublin

1. Alan Nolan (St Brigid’s)

2. Paddy Smyth (Clontarf)

3. Cian O’Callaghan (Cuala)

4. Eoghan O’Donnell (Whitehall Colmcille)

5. Shane Barrett (Na Fianna)

6. Sean Moran (Cuala)

7. Chris Crummey (Lucan Sarsfields)

8. Ryan McBride (St Vincent’s)

9. Tomas Connolly (St Vincent’s)

10. Jake Malone (Cuala)

11. Fiontan McGibb (Setanta)

12. Cian Boland (St Oliver Plunkett’s Eoghan Ruadh)

13. David Treacy (Cuala)

14. Danny Sutcliffe (St Jude’s)

15. Paul Ryan (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

Subs:

23. Eamonn Dillon (Naomh Fionnbarra) for Connolly (35),

25. Paul Winters (St Brigid’s) for Ryan (35),

24. Cian McBride (St Vincent’s) for Boland (47),

19. James Madden (Ballyboden St Enda’s) for McGibb (65),

21. John McCaffrey (Lucan Sarsfields) for McBride (73).

Referee: Diarmuid Kirwan (Cork).

