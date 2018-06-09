This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Saturday 9 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny come from 9 points down to win thriller against Wexford and reach Leinster final

17,516 in Nowlan Park for tonight’s clash.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 8:43 PM
16 minutes ago 2,963 Views 14 Comments
http://the42.ie/4062234

Kilkenny 0-22
Wexford 1-18

Fintan O’Toole reports from Nowlan Park

ANOTHER SATURDAY EVENING to warm the hearts of the Kilkenny hurling faithful as they watched their team come back from the brink at a sun-soaked Nowlan Park and march into a Leinster final on 1 July.

Wexford bossed the first-half of this round-robin encounter – a game which would determine who would earn the right for a tilt at provincial glory against Galway – and were nine to the good early in the second half.

Enda Morrissey and Cillian Buckley with Lee Chin and Rory O Connor Kilkenny's Enda Morrissey and Cillian Buckley with Wexford's Lee Chin and Rory O'Connor. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Yet Brian Cody’s men conjured up another superb revival and when they hit the front in the 59th minute at 0-18 to 1-14 through Enda Morrissey, they would never relinquish that winning position thereafter.

Padraig Walsh had a storming second-half, TJ Reid potted dead balls relentlessly while their substitutes also made a great impact as Richie Leahy, John Donnelly and Joey Holden struck a combined total of 0-5.

After a string of points, Wexford capped off their good work in the first half by bagging the only goal of the game in the 28th minute. It was a product of the creative approach work of Lee Chin and David Dunne with Paul Morris on hand to finish to the net with aplomb.

Wexford were in front 1-11 to 0-7 at the break and were full value for that with Rory O’Connor providing some moments of magic in attack in that opening period. They pushed on to lead 1-13 to 0-7 after half-time, starting the second half in a brisk fashion.

However there was a forceful kick in Kilkenny who grew in strength as the second half unfolded.

Kevin Foley and Paul Murphy Wexford's Kevin Foley and Kilkenny's Paul Murphy. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

7. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

18. Conor O’Shea (Clara)
6. Cillian Buckley (captain) (Dicksboro)
2. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
22. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

26. Bill Sheehan (Dicksboro)
25. Richie Hogan (Danesfort)
15. Luke Scanlon (James Stephens)

Subs

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan) for Fennelly (half-time)
24. Richie Leahy (Rower-Inistioge) for Hogan (half-time)
17. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for O’Shea (half-time)
12. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Sheehan (46)

Wexford

1. Mark Fanning (Glynn-Barntown)

2. Damien Reck (Oylegate-Glenbrien)
3. Liam Ryan (Rapparees)
17. Conor Firman (St Martin’s)

5. Paudie Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
6. Matthew O’Hanlon (St James)
7. Diarmuid O’Keeffe (St Anne’s)

8. Kevin Foley (Rapparees)
9. Shaun Murphy (Oulart-the-Ballagh)

10. Lee Chin (Faythe Harriers – captain)
11. Aidan Nolan (HWH Bunclody)
24. David Dunne (Davidstown-Courtnacuddy)

13. Paul Morris (Ferns St Aidan’s)
14. Rory O’Connor (St Martin’s)
15. Conor McDonald (Naomh Eanna)

Subs

23. Harry Kehoe (Cloughbawn) for Kevin Foley (54)
12. Jack O’Connor (St Martin’s) for Dunne (54)
4. Simon Donohoe (Shelmaliers) for O’Keeffe (62)

Referee: James McGrath (Westmeath)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Lilywhites end 12-game losing streak as Derry’s season comes to an disappointing close

3 red cards as Roscommon see off Galway to set up Connacht final against Mayo

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Guardiola available to call or text '24 hours a day' during World Cup for Stones
Arise, Sir Kenny: Liverpool legend Dalglish knighted
Salah laughs off Ramos injection claims: Maybe he can tell me if I'll make the World Cup!
IRELAND
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
Outstanding Hooper 'stoked' as Wallabies wreak havoc at the breakdown
'I went up to Carbery after the game and said, 'I love your work''
Schmidt points to 'skinny' margins after Ireland's defeat to Wallabies
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
'Negotiations have not succeeded' - Lyon announce Nabil Fekir's move to Liverpool is off
Liverpool announce Emre Can and Jon Flanagan departures while Conor Masterson signs on
Premier League confirms introduction of spring break from 2019 season
REPORT
Lilywhites end 12-game losing streak as Derry's season comes to disappointing close
Lilywhites end 12-game losing streak as Derry's season comes to disappointing close
Ireland's winning streak over as Cheika's Wallabies power to Brisbane victory
Lydia Foy: The woman at the heart of securing transgender rights in Ireland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie