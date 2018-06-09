3 red cards as Roscommon see off Galway to set up Connacht final against Mayo

Roscommon 1-11

Galway 0-11

Daragh Small reports from Tuam Stadium

CIAN MCKEON SCORED seven points as Roscommon advanced to the EirGrid Connacht U20 football championship final with a thrilling three-point win over Galway at Tuam Stadium.

In the first Connacht decider at this age group, Roscommon will meet Mayo at Dr Hyde Park next Sunday. Mayo were comprehensive 1-24 to 1-3 winners against Leitrim earlier this afternoon.

But there were three red cards and two black cards here, as Dylan Ruane’s second-half goal turned the game in Roscommon’s favour.

Galway went down to 14 men after just seven minutes when Finian Ó Laoi got a straight red card, but they still managed to go in level, 0-5 to 0-5 at half-time.

Liam Cregg and Rob Finnerty got sent-off in the second half and Galway fought back late on but they couldn’t do enough.

Finnerty’s wonderful effort put Galway ahead after just 11 seconds but Cian McKeon levelled proceedings one minute later.

Dessie Conneely pushed Galway back in front but when O’Laoi was involved in an off-the-ball incident with Lorcan Daly, the Roscommon corner back was left on the ground, and the hosts were down a man.

Nevertheless, Conneely and Finnerty put Galway into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead by the 11th minute. They wouldn’t score again until the 34th minute when Conneely was on target.

Roscommon’s Conor Shanagher left in an ambulance following an accidental collision with his team-mate Keith Murphy, and points from Aaron Brady (free), Paul Carey and McKeon brought Roscommon level, 0-4 to 0-4, in the third minute of added time.

But there were eight extra minutes at the end of the first half, and Conneely traded points with Roscommon substitute Damien Duff to leave the sides level at the break.

Ruane struck for his goal eight minutes after the interval. He raced in down the left wing and when there was support available he blasted his shot into Oran Burke’s top right corner.

Finnerty and Darragh Silke offered the resistance but McKeon scored three frees and another huge point from a free by Brady gave Roscommon a 1-9 to 0-7 lead in the 44th minute.

David McManus got a black card in the 51st minute, Lorcan Daly followed him three minutes later as Galway pushed for a comeback.

But after Daly and Finnerty got red cards, McKeon’s 56th minute point was enough to force a win for Roscommon.

Scorers for Roscommon: Cian McKeon 0-7 (0-6f), Dylan Ruane 1-0, Aaron Brady 0-2 (0-2f), Paul Carey, Damien Duff 0-1 each.

Scorers for Galway: Dessie Conneely 0-6 (0-6f), Rob Finnerty 0-3 (0-1f), Darragh Silke, Rory Cunningham (0-1f) 0-1 each.

ROSCOMMON

1. Aaron Brady (Elphin)

4. Lorcan Daly (Padraig Pearses)

6. Evan Flynn (Tulsk)

2. Liam Cregg (Michael Glavey’s)

5. Aidan Dowd (Western Gaels)

3. Luke Mollahan (Elphin)

7. Darren Nerney (St Faithleach’s)

8. Conor Shanagher (Kilbride)

9. Eddie Nolan (St Brigid’s)

10. Keith Murphy (Strokestown)

11. David McManus (Clann na nGael)

12. Dylan Ruane (Michael Glavey’s)

15. Brian Derwin (St Brigid’s)

14. Cian McKeon (Boyle)

13. Paul Carey (Padraig Pearses)

Substitutes:

18. Ciaran Lawless (Oran) for Murphy (20, blood)

17. Damien Duff (Clann na nGael) for Shanagher (20)

10. Murphy for Lawless (28)

22. Ciaran Sugrue (St Brigid’s) for Derwin (39)

18. Lawless for Duff (50)

21. Michael Conroy (Castlerea) for Sugrue (50)

20. Cian Corcoran (Strokestown) for McManus (52, black).

GALWAY

1. Oran Burke (Corofin)

2. Sean Fitzgerald (Barna)

3. Sean Mulkerrin (Oileáin Árann)

4. Conor Campbell (Claregalway)

5. Jack Glynn (Claregalway)

6. Ryan Forde (Annaghdown)

7. Colin Murray (Mountbellew-Moylough)

8. Cein Darcy (Catherlistrane)

9. John Daly (Mountbellew-Moylough)

10. Darragh Silke (Corofin)

11. Lorcan Molloy (Menlough)

12. Finian O’Laoi (An Spideal)

13. Rob Finnerty (Salthill-Knocknacarra)

14. Liam Costello (Milltown)

15. Dessie Conneely (Moycullen)

Substitutes:

22. Barry Goldrick (Claregalway) for Molloy (34)

23. Rory Cunningham (St Brendan’s) for Silke (44)

24. Jack Kirrane (Milltown) for Costello (48)

19. Fionan Garvey (Abbeyknockmoy) for Murray (52)

20. Maitias Bairead (Leitir Mor) for Daly (60).

Referee: Eamonn O’Grady (Leitrim).