Waterford stun Wexford in qualifiers to secure first championship victory in 7 years

Waterford 3-14

Wexford 1-18

WATERFORD DUMPED WEXFORD out of the All-Ireland SFC with a stunning Round 1 qualifier victory which was their first championship win since 2011.

Goals from Shane Ryan, JJ Hutchinson and Joe Allen helped the Deise to just their second ever victory in the backdoor competition.

There were joyous scenes on the field afterwards as Tom McGlinchley, his backroom team and the players celebrated a famous win.

In a high-scoring affair, Waterford led by 2-7 to 0-10 at the interval and were leading late on when Wexford had a goal controversially ruled out.

Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

The Model County did find the net through Naomhan Rossiter in stoppage-time, but Waterford held out for a two-point win.

