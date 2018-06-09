Ulster U20 semi-final marred by ugly post-match scenes as mass brawl erupts

BRAWL? MELEE? FRACAS? Shemozzle?
All of the above, and more.
All hell broke loose at the end of a tight, and tense, Ulster U20 Championship match between Armagh and Tyrone last night, after the former edged a two-point semi-final after extra-time.
But the result was not the main story from a night which was marred by truly ugly scenes as both sets of players, including the subs, became embroiled in an unsavoury post-match brawl.
Watch below as it all unfolds, much to the astonishment of spectators and parents in the stands.
Tyrone displaying their usual class after u20s defeat to Armagh #GAA pic.twitter.com/eYF0GkO7vV— Paul! (@Paul_beIN) June 8, 2018
For what it’s worth, Armagh will play the winner of the other semi-final between Derry and Down in the inaugural Ulster U20 championship final later this month.
