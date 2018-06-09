This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ulster U20 semi-final marred by ugly post-match scenes as mass brawl erupts

For the love of God, won’t somebody think of the children?

By The42 Team Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 1:58 PM
1 hour ago 5,353 Views 7 Comments
BRAWL? MELEE? FRACAS? Shemozzle?

All of the above, and more.

All hell broke loose at the end of a tight, and tense, Ulster U20 Championship match between Armagh and Tyrone last night, after the former edged a two-point semi-final after extra-time.

But the result was not the main story from a night which was marred by truly ugly scenes as both sets of players, including the subs, became embroiled in an unsavoury post-match brawl.

Watch below as it all unfolds, much to the astonishment of spectators and parents in the stands.

For what it’s worth, Armagh will play the winner of the other semi-final between Derry and Down in the inaugural Ulster U20 championship final later this month.

No changes from Gavin as Dublin aim to book eighth consecutive Leinster final spot

Kevin Moran back in for Waterford’s clash with Limerick after suspension

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
