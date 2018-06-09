This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
No changes from Gavin as Dublin aim to book eighth consecutive Leinster final spot

The All-Ireland champions welcome Longford to Croke Park for tomorrow’s Leinster SFC semi-final.

By Aaron Gallagher Saturday 9 Jun 2018, 12:43 PM
43 minutes ago 1,166 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4061831
Ciaran Kilkenny in action against Wicklow two weeks ago.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Ciaran Kilkenny in action against Wicklow two weeks ago.
Ciaran Kilkenny in action against Wicklow two weeks ago.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

JIM GAVIN HAS named his starting fifteen that will take on Longford in tomorrow afternoon’s Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

His side are seeking to book their place in an eighth consecutive provincial decider, where they will face either Carlow or Laois.

Gavin makes no changes from the side which easily defeated Wicklow in their quarter-final clash a fortnight ago.

The reigning All-Ireland champions secured a 4-25 to 1-11 victory at O’Moore Park and will look to replicate that form with the visit of Longford to the capital tomorrow.

Denis Connerton’s side, meanwhile, are looking to navigate their way towards a first Leinster final since 1968 after defeating Meath a month ago.

It is the county’s first appearance in a Leinster SFC semi-final since 1988, while Gavin’s side are seeking to secure a 13th title in 14 years.

Dublin XV versus Longford:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)
3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)
4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)
6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)
7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)
9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)
11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)
12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)
14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)
15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

