No changes from Gavin as Dublin aim to book eighth consecutive Leinster final spot

Ciaran Kilkenny in action against Wicklow two weeks ago.

Ciaran Kilkenny in action against Wicklow two weeks ago.

JIM GAVIN HAS named his starting fifteen that will take on Longford in tomorrow afternoon’s Leinster SFC semi-final at Croke Park.

His side are seeking to book their place in an eighth consecutive provincial decider, where they will face either Carlow or Laois.

Gavin makes no changes from the side which easily defeated Wicklow in their quarter-final clash a fortnight ago.

The reigning All-Ireland champions secured a 4-25 to 1-11 victory at O’Moore Park and will look to replicate that form with the visit of Longford to the capital tomorrow.

Denis Connerton’s side, meanwhile, are looking to navigate their way towards a first Leinster final since 1968 after defeating Meath a month ago.

It is the county’s first appearance in a Leinster SFC semi-final since 1988, while Gavin’s side are seeking to secure a 13th title in 14 years.

Dublin XV versus Longford:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Parnell’s)

2. Philly McMahon (Ballymun Kickhams)

3. Michael Fitzsimons (Cuala)

4. Eric Lowndes (St Peregrine’s)

5. Brian Howard (Raheny)

6. James McCarthy (Ballymun Kickhams)

7. Jonny Cooper (Na Fianna)

8. Brian Fenton (Raheny)

9. Michael Darragh Macauley (Ballyboden St Enda’s)

10. Niall Scully (Templeogue Synge Street)

11. Con O’Callaghan (Cuala)

12. Ciarán Kilkenny (Castleknock)

13. Paul Mannion (Kilmacud Crokes)

14. Dean Rock (Ballymun Kickhams)

15. Paddy Andrews (St Brigid’s)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!