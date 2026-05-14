Energia All-Ireland League award winners announced

THE WINNERS OF the Energia All-Ireland League awards for the 2025/2026 season have been announced, with representatives from UL Bohemian, St. Mary’s College, Old Wesley, MU Barnhall, Galwegians, Clonmel, Bective Rangers and Ennis picking up prizes.

Chloe Pearse of UL Bohemian claimed the Women’s Division award, while her coach Sarah Quin was named as the league’s best coach.

The Men’s Division 1A Player of the Year was given to St Mary’s star Mick O’Gara. Eoin Deegan (Old Wesley) captured the Division 1B award, with Shane Mallon (MU Barnhall) winning the 2B prize.

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In Division 2B, Dylan Keane of Galwegians took home the POTY trophy and Joey O’Connor (Clonmel) was named as Division 2C’s standout player.

St Mary’s College boss Mark McHugh was the winner of the Men’s Divisions Coach of the Year.

The AIL Referee of the Season was won by Pádraic Reidy, while the Energia Community Hero Award was taken home by Emmett Sheridan of Bective Rangers.

Ennis RFC were the victors in the Energia Possibilities Award category.

Commenting on the awards night, John O’Driscoll, president of the Irish Rugby Football Union, said:

“Club rugby remains at the heart of the game in Ireland, providing the foundation for players, coaches, volunteers and supporters in communities across the country…”

“The standard and competitiveness of the Energia AIL continues to grow year-on-year, showcasing the strength and passion that exists within the club game right across the island.”