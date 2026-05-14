McIlroy bemoans 's***' opening round at US PGA Championship

RORY MCILROY LABELLED his opening round of the US PGA Championship as “s***” after he finished with four successive bogeys.

The 37-year-old was among the early starters at Aronimink Golf Club in south-west Philadelphia and appeared to have steadied the ship after an opening bogey.

He hit back with a birdie before reeling off 10 straight pars. But his back nine – the first nine on the course – decimated his round with five bogeys and a solitary birdie leaving him four over par.

Asked to describe his round, McIlroy said: “S***.

“Sh*t.”



Rory McIlroy didn’t hold back when describing his opening round 4-over 74 at the PGA Championship. pic.twitter.com/0LpUowpoka — GOLF.com (@GOLF_com) May 14, 2026

“I started missing fairways. I missed the fairway right on four, the fairway right on six, the fairway right on seven, fairway right on nine.

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“I made that birdie on five to get back to even-par after the soft bogey on four, then I just got on that bogey train at the end.

“I’m just not driving the ball well enough. It’s been a problem all year for the most part. I just need to try to figure it out. I honestly thought I’d figured it out.

“Just sort of, once I get under the gun, it just seems like it starts to go a little bit wayward on me.”

McIlroy is chasing a seventh major win after defending his Masters title last month. He had to cut short his first practice round here due to a troublesome toe issue, but confirmed that did not affect him.

Rory McIlroy warned fans about making noise during his swing 📸❌ pic.twitter.com/fRz5sfhx4x — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) May 14, 2026

He had said he felt the course was a “bash driver down, figure it out” course, but a number of players came unstuck when missing the fairway.

McIlroy admitted being wayward was more penalising than he thought.

“There certainly is a penalty for missing the fairway. Probably more than what I anticipated after being here, whatever it is, two Fridays ago,” McIlroy said.

McIlroy had huge support from the vast galleries following his eye-catching group, which also featured Jon Rahm and Jordan Spieth – the latter chasing a win here to complete the career grand slam.

Spieth and Rahm both finished their rounds on one under par.

The Spaniard had an up-and-down time, but a pitch-in for an eagle and a chip-in birdie on the back nine helped lift his spirits.

Pre-tournament talk that Aronimink would not trouble the world’s best golfers proved unfounded, with the clubhouse lead at only three under when the trio finished their round.

“There was some chatter where people thought 15 to 20 under was going to win. And I think that got to somebody in the PGA and they did something about it!” Rahm said.

“Because if the golf course stays like this and it keeps firming up, yeah, obviously it’s not going to be anything like that.”