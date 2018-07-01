This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 22 °C Sunday 1 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kilkenny hit three injury-time scores to send Leinster hurling final with Galway to a replay

The sides finished level at 0-18 apiece.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 1 Jul 2018, 5:38 PM
19 minutes ago 3,687 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/4102590
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Galway 0-18

Kilkenny 0-18

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

IT DIDN’T HAVE the same quality of the Munster hurling final earlier in the day, but the Leinster decider it did pack some late drama as three scores from Kilkenny sent this game to a replay.

TJ Reid bagged 0-10, none more important than his 72nd-minute equaliser, following scores from John Donnelly and Enda Morrissey.

Leinster Council announced the replay will take place in Semple Stadium next weekend.

It wasn’t the high-scoring encounter we’ve come to expect in hurling this summer, but the tackling and intensity of both sides meant this was an entertaining contest despite the high number of wides.

Galway looked home and hosed when they led by 0-18 to 0-15 heading into stoppage-time, but Kilkenny hauled themselves level. The draw means Brian Cody has now lost just one of his 18 Leinster finals as Kilkenny boss.

The opening half was unusually low scoring with nerves probably accounting for unforced errors on both sides.

The Kilkenny half-back line dominated James Skehill’s puck-outs for the majority of the opening period, but at the far end Eoin Murphy’s lengthy restarts created problems anytime they went near Reid or Walter Walsh.

Padraig Walsh roared into the game with three stunning first-half catches in addition to an important block on Canning’s shot on goal.

Frees from Canning and Reid were the order of the first quarter, but three scores in four plays left Galway leading by 0-7 to 0-5 after 27 minutes.

Walsh and Daithi Burke were in the middle of a seismic battle at the edge of the Tribe square, while Reid brought his tally to five points. Billy Ryan added just Kilkenny’s second from play to leave them ahead by 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

The Cats were a point ahead at the midway point of the second-half when Galway ratcheted things up a notch and their power began to tell. Niall Burke, Cathal Mannion (twice) and Whelan lofted over scores in a key five-minute spell to leave the Tribe two clear.

Walter Walsh sent over a booming effort from the flank and then Cody used his trump card in 58th-minute substitute Richie Hogan, who turned the 2016 Leinster final between these sides.

Hogan arrived into the fray with the Cats 0-15 to 0-13 behind, while Colin Fennelly was introduced shortly afterwards but they made little impact. But it was the Galway forwards who won two frees in as many minutes for Canning to send between the posts.

Scores from James Maher, substitute John Donnelly and defender Enda Morrissey left Kilkenny within touching distance, before Reid’s arrow from 65m levelled the game.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Niall Burke 0-4, Cathal Mannion 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-2, Joseph Cooney 0-1 and Conor Cooney 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (0-7f), Ger Aylward 0-2, Eoin Murphy 0-1 (0-1f), Walter Walsh 0-1, James Maher 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Enda Morrissey 0-1, Billy Ryan 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)
3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)
4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)
6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)
7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)
9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)
11. Joe Canning (Portumna)
15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)
14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)
12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

Subs

24. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan) for Conor Cooney (57)
22. Brian Concannon (Cill Iomair Dailaigh) for Cathal Mannion (65)
25. Jason Flynn (Tomas O Lorcain) for Whelan (70)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)
3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)
4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)
7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)
9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)
11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)
12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)
14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)
15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Subs

23. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Keoghan (47)
25. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Leahy (57)
21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Aylward (58)
22. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Ryan (63)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cork overcome 8-point deficit to defeat Clare and retain Munster hurling crown

Devaney inspires as Tipperary power to third Munster minor hurling title in four years

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Ronaldo tight-lipped on future after World Cup elimination
Mascherano announces international retirement following Argentina's World Cup exit
'It's flattering to be compared to a great player like Pele, but he's in another category'
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FRANCE
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Notorious career thief escapes from Paris prison by helicopter
Hundreds of nudists to descend on Paris for a spot of trampolining today
Facing an uncertain future, Lionel Messi avoids media after Argentina crash out of World Cup
FOOTBALL
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
'It's easy for me': Kane finding England World Cup captaincy a breeze
Maradona returns to health to watch France v Argentina
Iniesta plays like he is wearing a suit - Maradona
HURLING
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Cruciate injury rules Limerick midfielder out for the rest of the season
Dublin crowned Leinster minor hurling champions after thrilling 13-goal final against Kilkenny
Antrim hurlers see off Kildare in the game neither side wanted to play
ARGENTINA
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
Mbappe stars with a brilliant double as France dump Argentina out of the World Cup
As it happened: France vs Argentina, World Cup last-16
'We know Messi can decide our fate' - Lloris warns France ahead of Argentina clash

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie