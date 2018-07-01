Kilkenny hit three injury-time scores to send Leinster hurling final with Galway to a replay

Galway 0-18

Kilkenny 0-18

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

IT DIDN’T HAVE the same quality of the Munster hurling final earlier in the day, but the Leinster decider it did pack some late drama as three scores from Kilkenny sent this game to a replay.

TJ Reid bagged 0-10, none more important than his 72nd-minute equaliser, following scores from John Donnelly and Enda Morrissey.

Leinster Council announced the replay will take place in Semple Stadium next weekend.

It wasn’t the high-scoring encounter we’ve come to expect in hurling this summer, but the tackling and intensity of both sides meant this was an entertaining contest despite the high number of wides.

Galway looked home and hosed when they led by 0-18 to 0-15 heading into stoppage-time, but Kilkenny hauled themselves level. The draw means Brian Cody has now lost just one of his 18 Leinster finals as Kilkenny boss.

The opening half was unusually low scoring with nerves probably accounting for unforced errors on both sides.

The Kilkenny half-back line dominated James Skehill’s puck-outs for the majority of the opening period, but at the far end Eoin Murphy’s lengthy restarts created problems anytime they went near Reid or Walter Walsh.

Padraig Walsh roared into the game with three stunning first-half catches in addition to an important block on Canning’s shot on goal.

Frees from Canning and Reid were the order of the first quarter, but three scores in four plays left Galway leading by 0-7 to 0-5 after 27 minutes.

Walsh and Daithi Burke were in the middle of a seismic battle at the edge of the Tribe square, while Reid brought his tally to five points. Billy Ryan added just Kilkenny’s second from play to leave them ahead by 0-8 to 0-7 at half-time.

The Cats were a point ahead at the midway point of the second-half when Galway ratcheted things up a notch and their power began to tell. Niall Burke, Cathal Mannion (twice) and Whelan lofted over scores in a key five-minute spell to leave the Tribe two clear.

Walter Walsh sent over a booming effort from the flank and then Cody used his trump card in 58th-minute substitute Richie Hogan, who turned the 2016 Leinster final between these sides.

Hogan arrived into the fray with the Cats 0-15 to 0-13 behind, while Colin Fennelly was introduced shortly afterwards but they made little impact. But it was the Galway forwards who won two frees in as many minutes for Canning to send between the posts.

Scores from James Maher, substitute John Donnelly and defender Enda Morrissey left Kilkenny within touching distance, before Reid’s arrow from 65m levelled the game.

Scorers for Galway: Joe Canning 0-7 (0-5f, 0-1 65), Niall Burke 0-4, Cathal Mannion 0-3, Conor Whelan 0-2, Joseph Cooney 0-1 and Conor Cooney 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: TJ Reid 0-10 (0-7f), Ger Aylward 0-2, Eoin Murphy 0-1 (0-1f), Walter Walsh 0-1, James Maher 0-1, John Donnelly 0-1, Enda Morrissey 0-1, Billy Ryan 0-1.

Galway

1. James Skehill (Cappataggle)

2. Adrian Tuohy (Beagh)

3. Daithi Burke (Turloughmore)

4. John Hanbury (Rahoon-Newcastle)

5. Padraig Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

6. Gearoid McInerney (Oranmore-Maree)

7. Aidan Harte (Gort)

8. Johnny Coen (Loughrea)

9. David Burke (St Thomas’)

10. Joseph Cooney (Sarsfields)

11. Joe Canning (Portumna)

15. Cathal Mannion (Ahascragh/Fohenagh)

13. Conor Whelan (Kinvara)

14. Conor Cooney (St Thomas’)

12. Niall Burke (Oranmore-Maree)

Subs

24. Jonathan Glynn (Ardrahan) for Conor Cooney (57)

22. Brian Concannon (Cill Iomair Dailaigh) for Cathal Mannion (65)

25. Jason Flynn (Tomas O Lorcain) for Whelan (70)

Kilkenny

1. Eoin Murphy (Glenmore)

2. Paul Murphy (Danesfort)

3. Padraig Walsh (Tullaroan)

4. Paddy Deegan (O’Loughlin Gaels)

5. Joey Holden (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

6. Cillian Buckley (Dicksboro – captain)

7. Enda Morrissey (Bennettsbridge)

8. Conor Fogarty (Erin’s Own)

9. James Maher (St Lachtains)

10. Martin Keoghan (Tullaroan)

11. TJ Reid (Ballyhale Shamrocks)

12. Richie Leahy (Rower Inistioge)

13. Billy Ryan (Graigue-Ballycallan)

14. Walter Walsh (Tullogher Rosbercon)

15. Ger Aylward (Glenmore)

Subs

23. Liam Blanchfield (Bennettsbridge) for Keoghan (47)

25. John Donnelly (Thomastown) for Leahy (57)

21. Richie Hogan (Danesfort) for Aylward (58)

22. Colin Fennelly (Ballyhale Shamrocks) for Ryan (63)

Referee: Fergal Horgan (Tipperary)

