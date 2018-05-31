4 changes for Galway from Mayo game for Connacht semi-final against Sligo

Eamonn Brannigan and Ian Burke are both brought in to start for Galway.

KEVIN WALSH HAS made four changes for Sunday’s Connacht semi-final against Sligo with two new faces brought into their defence and two additions to their starting attack.

Walsh has brought in Moycullen duo David Wynne and Seán Kelly to their defence while St Michael’s player Eamonn Brannigan and Corofin All-Ireland winner Ian Burke both come into the attack.

Eoghan Kerin and Gary O’Donnell both make way in defence with midfielder Ciarán Duggan and attacker Seán Armstrong also departing.

Annaghdown pair Kerin and Duggan are believed to have been struggling with injury with Duggan winning the man-of-the-match award in Galway’s quarter-final win over Mayo.

Sligo are unchanged from the side that saw off London in Ruislip in early May in their quarter-final clash.

Throw-in at Pearse Stadium on Sunday afternoon is 3.30pm.

Galway

1. Ruairí Lavelle (Salthill/Knocknacarra)

2. Declan Kyne (Clonbur)

3. Seán Andy Ó Ceallaigh (Naomh Ánna, Leitir Mór)

4. David Wynne (Moycullen)

5. Cathal Sweeney (Killanin)

6. Gareth Bradshaw (Moycullen)

7. Seán Kelly (Moycullen)

8. Paul Conroy (St James)

9. Thomas Flynn (Athenry)

10. Eamonn Brannigan (St Michael’s)

11. Shane Walsh (Kilkerrin/Clonberne)

12. Johnny Heaney (Killanin)

13. Ian Burke (Corofin)

14. Damien Comer (Annaghdown)

15. Barry McHugh (Mountbellew/Moylough)

Sligo

1. Aidan Devaney (Calry/St.Joseph’s)

2. Charlie Harrison (St.John’s)

3. Eoin McHugh (St.Molaise Gaels)

4. Ross DonOvan (Eastern Harps)

5. Neil Ewing (Drumcliffe Rosses Point)

6. Adrian McIntyre (Tourlestrane)

7. Gerard O’Kelly-Lynch (Curry)

8. Niall Murphy (Coolera Standhill)

9. Kevin McDonnell (Castleconnor)

10. Paddy O’Connor (St Farnan’s)

11. Liam Gaughan (Tourlestrane)

12. Cathal Henry (Tourlestrane)

13. Kyle Cawley (St Mary’s)

14. Pat Hughes (Geevagh)

15. Adrian Marren (Curry)

